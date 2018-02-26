Former Sinn FÃ©in councillor awarded â‚¬3,500 in RTÃ‰ defamation case

A FORMER SINN FÃ©in councillor has won a defamation case against RTÃ‰ over comments made during a live radio debate.

Nicky Kehoe, a former IRA member, was awarded â‚¬3,500 in the High Court today, RTÃ‰ reported.

Currently a political manager in Dublin, Kehoe took the action due to comments made about him during a live radio debate in October 2015.

RTÃ‰ has said its lawyers are considering an appeal.

The jury found that the broadcaster was responsible for 35% of the defamation, while former Labour TD Joe Costello was responsible for the other 65%.

The jury also found that the contents of the broadcast meant that Kehoe was not a fit person to be involved in the democratic process.

Speaking to reports outside the court today, Kehoe said: â€œFirst of all, I came here to vindicate my name.