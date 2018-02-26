Former Sinn FÃ©in councillor awarded â‚¬3,500 in RTÃ‰ defamation case

A FORMER SINN FÃ©in councillor has won a defamation case against RTÃ‰ over comments made during a live radio debate.
Nicky Kehoe, a former IRA member, was awarded â‚¬3,500 in the High Court today, RTÃ‰ reported.
Currently a political manager in Dublin, Kehoe took the action due to comments made about him during a live radio debate in October 2015.
RTÃ‰ has said its lawyers are considering an appeal.
The jury found that the broadcaster was responsible for 35% of the defamation, while former Labour TD Joe Costello was responsible for the other 65%.
The jury also found that the contents of the broadcast meant that Kehoe was not a fit person to be involved in the democratic process.
Speaking to reports outside the court today, Kehoe said: â€œFirst of all, I came here to vindicate my name.
A jury of my peers vindicated my name, and I am really happy with that. My name means a lot to me. It means a lot to my community. It means a lot to the people who voted for me in two elections that I topped the poll that I am a good person. Iâ€™ve worked really, really hard for that.
COMMENTS