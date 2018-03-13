  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day

Snow showers could be frequent in the east and southeast.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 7:46 AM
3 hours ago 34,474 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900235
A snowy St. Patrick's Day in Boston in 2015.
Image: Boston Globe/Getty Images
A snowy St. Patrick's Day in Boston in 2015.
A snowy St. Patrick's Day in Boston in 2015.
Image: Boston Globe/Getty Images

SNOW IS BEING predicted for St. Patrick’s Day with Met Éireann forecasting a “very cold” weekend.

Maximum temperatures of just 1 or 2 degrees are being predicted in the north and the east of the country with other western areas expected to be a bit less severe at 5 or 6 degrees.

In terms of precipitation, it’s expected St. Patrick’s Day will be dry in many areas but scattered showers will occur mainly in eastern coastal counties and along the south coast.

“Some of the showers will be of rain or sleet, but some snow showers will occur also. Snow showers will become more frequent along east and southeast coasts later Saturday,” Met Éireann says in its weekend forecast.

It’s expected to remain very cold and frosty on Saturday night with more snow showers in the eastern half of the country that will continue into Sunday.

Temperatures for Sunday will remain cold at between 1 to 4 degrees.

Over the next couple of days, temperatures will range between 7 to 12 degrees with today remaining dry before heavy rain becoming widespread tomorrow.

Read: Temperatures set to fall to -4 overnight with sharp frost >

Read: Sunny spells and showers – here’s what the weather will be like this weekend >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
76,742  25
2
Mary McAleese says her brother was 'seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan'
69,540  143
3
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
57,157  11
Fora
1
A Waterford virtual reality startup has just bagged millions from a stock market float
395  0
2
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
372  0
3
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
212  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
58,424  141
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
50,559  29
3
Dual players allegedly told they 'would never play for Cork again if they togged out for UCC'
38,832  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ant and Dec are in trouble with unionists over a comment they made on Saturday Night Takeaway ...it's The Dredge
18,499  6
2
Kylie Jenner just answered loads of questions about her pregnancy and daughter on Twitter
7,910  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,189  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
RUSSIA
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Britain gives Russia deadline of today to explain what happened with spy attack
Theresa May: It is 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack
Diners and pubgoers in Salisbury told to wash belongings after traces of poison found

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie