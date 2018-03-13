Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day

SNOW IS BEING predicted for St. Patrick’s Day with Met Éireann forecasting a “very cold” weekend.

Maximum temperatures of just 1 or 2 degrees are being predicted in the north and the east of the country with other western areas expected to be a bit less severe at 5 or 6 degrees.

In terms of precipitation, it’s expected St. Patrick’s Day will be dry in many areas but scattered showers will occur mainly in eastern coastal counties and along the south coast.

“Some of the showers will be of rain or sleet, but some snow showers will occur also. Snow showers will become more frequent along east and southeast coasts later Saturday,” Met Éireann says in its weekend forecast.

It’s expected to remain very cold and frosty on Saturday night with more snow showers in the eastern half of the country that will continue into Sunday.

Temperatures for Sunday will remain cold at between 1 to 4 degrees.

Over the next couple of days, temperatures will range between 7 to 12 degrees with today remaining dry before heavy rain becoming widespread tomorrow.