  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted yesterday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

By AFP Monday 16 Apr 2018, 4:54 PM
37 minutes ago 2,371 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3961034
The Lee Correctional Institution
Image: Sean Rayford via AP
The Lee Correctional Institution
The Lee Correctional Institution
Image: Sean Rayford via AP

SEVEN INMATES HAVE been killed and 17 others injured in a riot at a maximum security prison in South Carolina, one of the deadliest in decades in the United States, authorities have said.

Fights among inmates erupted yesterday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and were brought under control at 2.55am (7.55am Irish time) this morning.

“The incident at Lee CI resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and seven inmates were killed,” the department said on its Twitter account.

All prison guards and law enforcement authorities who responded were “safe and accounted for,” it said.

The department had initially described the riot as an “ongoing incident,” only revealing the scope of the problem hours after its start at 7.15pm (12.15am Irish time) yesterday.

“The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units,” the department said.

Lee Correctional Institution, which is reported to have the capacity to hold nearly 1,800 inmates, is a maximum security facility built in 1993 to house violent offenders and inmates who exhibit behavioural problems.

Other US riots

Deadly prison riots have been relatively rare in the United States, despite some notable exceptions.

In 1993, nine inmates and a corrections officer were killed in the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Lucasville, Ohio.

A two-day riot and hostage-taking at the New Mexico State Prison in 1980 left 33 inmates dead and 200 injured, one of the worst in modern US history.

Probably the most famous was the 1971 rebellion at New York’s Attica prison.

After a four day standoff with inmates holding 42 hostages, New York state police moved in to retake the prison on orders of governor Nelson Rockefeller. By the time it was over 43 people were dead, including 10 guards and prison employees and 33 inmates.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
135,931  103
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
69,705  14
3
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
68,026  0
Fora
1
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
135  0
2
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
134  0
3
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
58  0
The42
1
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
36,843  119
2
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
33,555  0
3
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
32,394  9
DailyEdge
1
8 thoughts every single Irish kid had when It's Like That was No.1 in Ireland
5,413  4
2
Dermot Bannon is really concerned about the nation's lack of storage, and now so are we
4,453  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
4,203  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Gardaí concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
DUBLIN
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
FRANCE
TÃ¡naiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack
Tánaiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie