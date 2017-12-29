  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 30 December, 2017
South Korea seizes ship that was allegedly selling oil in secret to North Korea

It follows US President Donald Trump’s tweets about the alleged transfer of oil.

By AFP Friday 29 Dec 2017, 3:30 PM
12 hours ago
South Korea North Korea Sanctions Evasion The Lighthouse Winmore Source: PA Images

SOUTH KOREA BRIEFLY seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said today.

It follows a tweet from US President Donald Trump that China was ‘caught red-handed’ allowing oil into North Korea.

“There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen,” he added.

The Lighthouse Winmore, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company and carrying around 600 tonnes of oil products from South Korea’s Yeosu port, transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel on October 19, the official said.

Seized and inspected

South Korean customs authorities briefly seized and inspected the ship when it returned to Yeosu Port on November 24, he added.

The ship, chartered by Taiwanese company Billions Bunker Group Corporation, previously visited Yeosu on October 11 to load up on Japanese refined oil before heading towards its purported destination in Taiwan.

Instead of going to Taiwan, however, the vessel transferred the oil to the North’s Sam Jong 2 as well as to three other non-North Korean vessels in international waters, the official said.

“This marks a typical case of North Korea shrewdly circumventing UN Security Council sanctions by using its illegal networks,” the official told journalists.

The actions taken will be reported to the UN Security Council sanctions committee on North Korea in the future.

South Korea has shared intelligence with the US about the detection of the illegal transaction, he added.

Taipei said the Billions Bunker Group is not incorporated in Taiwan but in the Marshall Islands, and that it would “continue to fully comply” with UN sanctions against North Korea.

Taiwan’s transport ministry said it is investigating whether any Taiwanese entities were involved.

The Lighthouse Winmore came to Taiwan twice this year to “load supplies”, the ministry added, but gave no further details.

The ship is owned by a Hong Kong-registered company called Win More Shipping Limited. There was nobody Friday at the address given for the firm on Hong Kong’s companies registry.

North Korea Sanctions North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Source: PA Images

The Sam Jong 2 was one of four North Korean ships that was blocked from international ports by the UN Security Council on Thursday over suspicions of carrying or transporting goods banned by sanctions targeting Pyongyang’s weapons ambitions, diplomats told AFP.

The Security Council has imposed three sets of sanctions on North Korea this year: one on August 5 targeting the iron, coal and fishing industries, another set on September 11 aimed at textiles and limiting oil supply, and the most recent on December 22 focused on refined petroleum products.

© – AFP 2017

Read: Donald Trump says China has been caught ‘RED HANDED’ letting oil into North Korea >

COMMENTS (24)

