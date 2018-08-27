'D4 is now D30': Signs put up around Dublin to 'promote benefits' of 30km speed limit

SIGNAGE AROUND THE streets of Dublin saying “welcome to a better way of living D30″ are part of a new awareness campaign to “promote the benefits” of the 30km speed limit in the city.

The signs were put up around the north and south side of Dublin at the weekend, and some replace that postal area with the new limit, such as “D7 is now D30″.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a Dublin City Council spokesperson said these signs are part of a campaign alongside the Road Safety Authority that will run over the next few weeks to highlight the speed limit that applies to all residential areas between the Royal and Grand Canals.

That speed limit also applies to both sides of the quays in the city.

The spokesperson went on: “It is our aim to encourage Dubliners to get out enjoy where they live, get active, get their children back into walking to school and playing outdoors.

Improving road safety and lowering pollution levels through lower speed limits is one way we hope to achieve this.

Images of the signs have been shared on social media from many parts of the city, in College Green, St Stephen’s Green, Sandymount and Phibsborough.

Source: Nicola Halloran/Twitter