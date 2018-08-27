This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'D4 is now D30': Signs put up around Dublin to 'promote benefits' of 30km speed limit

Dublin City Council said it is aiming to encourage Dubliners to get out and be more active.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Aug 2018, 2:06 PM
3 minutes ago 158 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203929

SIGNAGE AROUND THE streets of Dublin saying “welcome to a better way of living D30″ are part of a new awareness campaign to “promote the benefits” of the 30km speed limit in the city.

The signs were put up around the north and south side of Dublin at the weekend, and some replace that postal area with the new limit, such as “D7 is now D30″.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a Dublin City Council spokesperson said these signs are part of a campaign alongside the Road Safety Authority that will run over the next few weeks to highlight the speed limit that applies to all residential areas between the Royal and Grand Canals.

That speed limit also applies to both sides of the quays in the city.

The spokesperson went on: “It is our aim to encourage Dubliners to get out enjoy where they live, get active, get their children back into walking to school and playing outdoors.

Improving road safety and lowering pollution levels through lower speed limits is one way we hope to achieve this.

Images of the signs have been shared on social media from many parts of the city, in College Green, St Stephen’s Green, Sandymount and Phibsborough.

Tweet by @Nicola Halloran Source: Nicola Halloran/Twitter

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: Are these Conor McGregor 'facts' true or false?
    24,240  34
    Fora
    1
    		Want to plug the skills and gender gaps? Then double childcare subsidies
    108  0
    The42
    1
    		Injury-time drama, major boost for Tipperary and more Cork underage woes
    10,913  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are the stage times for Electric Picnic 2018
    2,165  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    GARDAí
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    Public warned about fake print-at-home Electric Picnic tickets
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick
    Have you seen this man in Dublin? He's been missing for three days
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie