  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen

The 800-year-old relic was stolen from Christ Church Cathedral in 2012.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 12,748 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3979079
The relic before it was stolen
Image: Garda Press Office
The relic before it was stolen
The relic before it was stolen
Image: Garda Press Office

THE HEART OF St Laurence O’Toole has been recovered by gardaí, six years after it was stolen in Dublin.

The 800-year-old relic was stolen from Christ Church Cathedral on 12 March 2012.

A long-running, ongoing investigation by An Garda Síochána led to the recovery of the heart, which is undamaged, gardaí confirmed to TheJournal.ie.

The relic will be presented by Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy to the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Reverend Dr Michael Jackson, at a service in Christ Church Cathedral at 6pm today.

Before it was stolen, the heart was kept in a wooden heart-shaped container sealed within a small iron-barred box.

Jackson said the return of the heart is of huge significance.

“The return of the heart of Laurence O’Toole to Christ Church Cathedral brings great joy to the people of Dublin as Dubliners. For those of us associated with the life of the dioceses, it brings again to the fore the close relationship between Glendalough and Dublin, a relationship of more than 800 years.

“Laurence left the monastic city of Glendalough of which he was Abbot to become Archbishop of Dublin, hence cementing a vibrant relationship that continues unabated to this day.”

Jackson extended his “deep thanks and warm appreciation” to gardaí and others who “worked tirelessly” to return the relic.

RTÉ News reports that the heart was found in the Phoenix Park in Dublin after a breakthrough in the investigation in recent weeks.

‘Priceless treasure’ 

The cathedral’s Dean, the Very Reverend Dermot Dunne, also thanked gardaí and said he was “delighted” that the relic had been recovered.

I said at the time it was stolen that the relic has no economic value but it is a priceless treasure that links the cathedral’s present foundation with its founding father, St Laurence O’Toole. It gives joy to my heart that the heart has been returned to the city.

Leahy said it gave him “enormous pleasure” to return the relic.

“It is appropriate to acknowledge the great work of individual gardaí who kept their radars on and their minds open in this ongoing investigation, and I commend them for their commitment and diligence on this matter.

“I am personally delighted to return the relic to Christ Church Cathedral where it can again provide a most important and tangible link to our past.”

O’Toole, who was born Lorcán Ua Tuathail in Kildare in 1132, became Archbishop of Dublin in 1161. He died in France in 1180 and was canonised by Pope Honorius III in 1226.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
113,210  154
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
60,938  55
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
55,940  108
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
463  0
2
Here’s what we know about the crisis facing Limerick's Aughinish Alumina
229  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
131  0
The42
1
'I've got nothing against Brian O'Driscoll. He can say what he wants'
74,453  46
2
RTÉ name replacement for Ryle Nugent as the broadcaster's head of sport
49,976  41
3
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
35,160  47
DailyEdge
1
An Australian comedian made an Irish anti-abortion campaigner travel to the UK to interview him about abortion
38,080  15
2
Kim Kardashian's naked body is now a mould for a perfume bottle, and Chrissy Teigen is over it
12,611  0
3
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
8,307  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
At least 13 children die after train crashes into school bus in India
At least 13 children die after train crashes into school bus in India
Man is his 50s dies in Mayo crash
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
GARDAí
Man charged over seizure of â¬950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaÃ­ six years after it was stolen
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie