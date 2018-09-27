Staff evacuated from mail centre in Cork after skin irritation reports

Two members of staff working in Abtran in the mail receiving centre experienced symptoms of skin irritation. As a precautionary measure Abtran have asked all staff to evacuate until the cause of the matter can be properly identified.Gardaí&Fire Brigade are assisting @RedFMNews pic.twitter.com/ZGlGAAH4d6 — Fiona O'Donovan (@FionaRedFM) September 27, 2018 Source: Fiona O'Donovan /Twitter

STAFF AT A mail-handling centre have been evacuated from the facility after two people reported suffering from skin irritation.

Witnesses at the facility in Mahon Industrial Estate, Bessboro Road, Cork reported that gardaí in hazmat suits are on the scene.

The company said that this morning at approximately 11.30am, two members of staff working in the mail-receiving centre experienced symptoms of skin irritation. The cause of this is not known.

“As a precautionary measure and in the interests of the safety of all staff, Abtran immediately asked all staff to leave the premises until the cause of this matter can be properly identified,” a statement said.

All staff left the premises safely and without incident, it added.

Gardaí said that emergency services were currently at the scene of an incident at Mahon Industrial Estate, Cork city.