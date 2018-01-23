  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station has been thrown into serious doubt

That’s despite an announcement before Christmas that the station was one of six to be re-opened.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 12:45 PM
7 hours ago 10,306 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3812593
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE REOPENING OF Stepaside Garda Station in south Co Dublin may now never happen, according to the findings of a report released today by the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee.

That’s despite an announcement last month that the building was one of six to be re-opened as part of a pilot scheme to put shuttered stations back in operation.

It was announced before Christmas that the Acting Garda Commissioner had submitted his final report in relation to the review to government and written to the Office of Public Works to progress the reopening.

An interim report, published earlier in the year, had already recommended Stepaside be reopened – but there were suggestions that this was a political decision rather than a policing one.

A number of local politicians, most notably Transport Minister Shane Ross, had campaigned to have Stepaside opened, while Fine Gael arts and culture minister Josepha Madigan said in the wake of December’s announcment that locals could look forward to a safer new year.

Releasing a report on its recent hearings today, the PAC said that Acting Commissioner
Dónall O’Cualáin had told the panel last year that further work was required before the stations could re-open, including assessment of the buildings by the Office of Public Works and an examination of additional resources needed.

3/2/2013 Protests Against Closing Down Garda Stations Shane Ross at a rally supporting the re-opening of Stepaside in 2013.

“The progress of this follow-on work would determine the timelines for the re-opening of
the selected Garda stations,” the report said. In Dublin, Rush, in the north of the county, had also been slated for re-opening.

Pat Leahy, Assistant Commissioner responsible for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, stated to the committee that while Stepaside was recommended for re-opening as it met the criteria outlined by the review, he would not consider it an immediate priority in terms of resource or personnel allocation.

Leahy said that there was a broad range of priorities within the DMR, but that he would consider areas such as Ballyfermot, Ronanstown, the north inner city or the south inner city to be more urgent priorities.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll noted that Stepaside had experienced significant population growth between 2011 and 2016, and that this was a factor in the recommendation. However, he told the committee that further population growth was expected in the area due to ongoing development of nearby Cherrywood.

Cherrywood, as a result, may need a new Garda station in the coming years, he said.

What were the criteria? 

The criteria set by the Department of Justice had required Garda management to choose six stations to re-open, one of which was to be in Dublin. There had to be an urban-rural mix and the stations had to be in State ownership.

Some 139 garda stations were closed between 2012 and 2013.

“It is the opinion of the Committee that the criteria applied to the review did not take account of the policing priorities in the DMR,” the PAC’s report found.

The re-opening of Stepaside, the PAC said, was still subject to assessment of the building by the OPW.

Amongst the report’s conclusions are the following:

The Committee expresses concern that resource implications, value for money and policing priorities were not considered as part of the review into the re-opening of Garda stations.
The Committee expresses concern that a decision was made to approve the re-opening of a Garda station based on the conclusions of an interim report of a review which at the time was still ongoing.
The Committee notes that while the decision to re-open Stepaside Garda station was made in June 2017, the interim report outlining the criteria and rationale for this decision was not published until September 2017. The Committee is of the opinion that there was an undue delay in the publication of the interim report.

It recommended that “the ultimate decision to re-open Garda stations should take into account the best use of Garda resources, use of State funds and policing priorities”.

And when it came to Stepaside, it recommended that before a final decision is made, a review should be undertaken by the OPW regarding:

  • The suitability of the Stepaside Garda Station building
  • The estimated cost involved in renovating the building
  • The possible requirement for a new building in the future

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
97,334  21
2
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
38,849  43
3
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
33,646  80
Fora
1
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
317  0
2
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
277  0
3
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
250  0
The42
1
As it happened: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League
39,301  55
2
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
37,415  18
3
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
29,102  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
17,208  0
2
The Kardashian/Jenner clan have shared new photos and Kylie's the only one who has her stomach covered
9,801  4
3
11 tweets about January that are far too real right now
9,221  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
DUBLIN
Woman who stole â¬140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
Captain's return: Seamus Coleman's 10-month injury absence set to end tonight
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie