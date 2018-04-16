  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat

Stewart Care Limited provides residential centres for people with disabilities.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Apr 2018, 1:55 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

TWO RESIDENTIAL CARE centres for people with disabilities operated by Stewarts Care Limited in west Dublin have again failed to provide adequate social, health and safety needs for residents, despite being threatened with closure.

The Health Quality and Information Authority (Hiqa) has ordered Stewarts Care Limited to submit a governance improvement plan in relation to all of its centres and said it will closely monitor the safety and quality of life of residents.

Hiqa conducted two unannounced inspections on Centres 1 and 5 on the Palmerstown campus on 19 October 2017. A total of 48 adults with disabilities were living in the centres at the time of the inspections.

Both centres had been previously inspected in July 2017 and poor levels of compliance were identified across all areas examined. In August 2017, Stewarts Care Limited was issued with a notice of proposal to cancel the registration of the centres. In turn, the company had to submit a plan of action to Hiqa.

Despite this, both centres failed all nine areas inspected by Hiqa during the inspection in October.

Centre 1

In the reports published today, Hiqa inspectors said they saw one resident being locked in an apartment in Centre 1. When questioned, staff and management said this was “the practice”.

In this centre, inspectors found that residents’ privacy and dignity was not consistently maintained. They witnessed a resident in a state of undress on a number of occasions, in the presence of other residents in the centre.

In addition, the report criticises some staff members who did not speak about residents with dignity and respect when discussing the provision of care and describing the residents and their care.

In one area, the main living space for residents was found to be dark, unhomely, with little or no personalisation of the environment. The seating was found to be in an unhygienic state and food debris was found on a number of chairs in the sitting room.

Centre 5

In Centre 5, inspectors found that six incidents of abuse had not been appropriately followed up on in line with policy.

Three of these incidents related to peer-to-peer physical abuse, two incidents related to unexplained bruising found on residents, and one related to a peer-to-peer verbal abuse incident.

When a senior member of staff was asked about the appropriate response to unexplained bruising, they stated that addressing incidents of that nature did not always involve safeguarding considerations.

A review of staff training records at the centre found that only 13.3% of staff members employed at the centre had completed the mandatory safeguarding training.

The outcome of Hiqa’s new monitoring will determine a final decision on the registration of the centres.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

