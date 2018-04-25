  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's 'largest single residential development' for years has just gone on sale for €135 million

The agents said it is expected to draw significant attention from local and international investors in the private rental sector.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 11,335 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3976976
The Grange
Image: David Cantwell
The Grange
The Grange
Image: David Cantwell

A TOTAL OF 274 apartments across a four-acre site has just gone on the market for €135 million.

Put on the market by agents Cushman & Wakefield and Knight Frank, this development called The Grange would allow a buyer to “acquire a significant footprint in Dublin’s strongly performing residential sector”.

Fronting onto the Stillorgan Road/N11 and Brewery Road, the site for sale has the potential for an additional 263+ units subject to planning permission and building works.

Many of the balconies in the development overlook the Dublin mountains and Dublin Bay.

The apartments range from one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments, and the site is located a short drive from Dublin city centre, Ballsbridge, Ranelagh and Donnybrook. It is also close to Sandyford Luas stop.

The agents said that strong demand is anticipated from both local and international private rental sector investors, as well as from international developers, because there are “limited opportunities available to acquire standing stock and prime development land”.

According to Daft.ie’s latest quarterly rental report, the average rent in Dublin is now 26% higher than the previous peak in 2008.

The average rent in south Dublin city and south Dublin county was almost €2,000 at the end of 2017, Daft.ie said.

“In some segments of Dublin, rents have now doubled since 2010,” the report’s author Ronan Lyons said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Trainee garda faces deportation after investigation exposes his sham marriage
91,407  123
2
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
88,568  137
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
70,971  80
Fora
1
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
809  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
648  0
3
'I used to be scared to say no - I had to learn how to stand up to senior people'
249  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
47,947  61
2
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
36,880  27
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
34,507  113
DailyEdge
1
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
10,872  3
2
Avicii's family have released a statement following his death
9,775  0
3
Dear Fifi: Should I stop banging my housemate?
7,196  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie