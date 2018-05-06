  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stormy Daniels takes to Saturday Night Live and tells Donald Trump to resign

The porn star’s appearance comes at at time her alleged affair with the president appears to be causing the White House deep consternation.

By AFP Sunday 6 May 2018, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 10,064 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3997109

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

STORMY DANIELS, THE real one, took on Donald Trump, depicted by Alec Baldwin, on comedy show Saturday Night Live and taunted him saying the only way to end the furore over their alleged tryst was for him to resign.

Daniels drew screams and applause when she appeared in the opening skit of SNL.

She took a call at Trump’s request from his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller. Trump said he would just listen in as they spoke, and Cohen asked Daniels if she was alone.

“What are you wearing?” the fake Trump blurted out, to laughter, before cutting the faux Cohen out of the call.

Trump has denied allegations from Daniels, a porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, that they had an affair in 2006.

But Cohen has admitted he paid her $130,000 just days before the 2016 election. Trump had denied the affair or knowing anything about the payment, until his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani acknowledged shockingly this week that Trump had in fact reimbursed Cohen for that payoff, which arguably may have violated federal campaign finance laws.

In a skit that got playfully raunchy at times, Trump asked Daniels what it would take to make the whole thing go away.

“A resignation,” she said with a smile.

Trump persisted and rattled off what he called a series of achievements as president, including progress in the Korean nuclear crisis. Why can’t he resolve things with Daniels, too, he asked.

“Sorry, Donald. It’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change. But a storm’s a’comin’, baby,” she said.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Homophobic motive suspected after teenager allegedly inflicts serious head injury on woman with cordless drill
56,288  57
2
Alison Curtis: 'I don't sound Irish - but don't tell me to go back to Canada'
52,108  112
3
Priests ask for an end to referendum campaigning at mass
43,675  231
Fora
1
What Irish businesses can learn from the man who mopped up the Guinness Light disaster
374  0
2
Following a soft launch, the UK’s latest fintech unicorn has bigger plans for Ireland this year
197  0
3
How to make staff feel more valued by fixing the way you communicate
116  0
The42
1
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage
65,276  92
2
'I remember the XXXXL O'Neill's gear didn't fit me. From that day, I changed everything'
45,478  9
3
As it happened: Munster v Edinburgh, Pro14 playoff
42,946  22
DailyEdge
1
DJ Khaled said he doesn't go down on women, so social media went mad at him
14,741  2
2
People are loving this Dublin bar's tip jar quoting a certain McGregor voicemail
13,160  0
3
Saoirse Ronan, Tina Fey, and Ryan Reynolds... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,620  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
DUBLIN
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about plans for the Setanta Centre
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie