  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Porn star Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump for defamation

The porn star has said that she’s received threats and has had to hire bodyguards after the US president’s tweet.

By AFP Monday 30 Apr 2018, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,704 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3987269
Image: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA
Image: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA

PORN STAR STORMY Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, has filed a lawsuit against the president for defamation.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, lodged the complaint today with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In the suit, Clifford said that Trump made “false and defamatory” statements about her in a tweet sent on the 18 April.

Trump’s tweet was in response to the release by Clifford the previous day of a sketch of a man whom she claimed warned her in 2011 to “leave Trump alone”.

Clifford claimed she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot after agreeing to an interview with In Touch magazine about her alleged affair with Trump.

After Clifford released a drawing of the man she said threatened her, Trump tweeted: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Trump Porn Star Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, talks to reporters outside of federal court in New York. Source: Seth Wenig

“Mr Trump’s statement falsely attacks the veracity of Ms Clifford’s account of the threatening incident that took place in 2011,” the lawsuit said.

“Mr Trump’s statement is false and defamatory,” it said.

Mr Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms Clifford.

“Ms Clifford has suffered damage as a result of Mr Trump’s false and defamatory statement in an amount to be proven at trial but in excess of $75,000,” it said.

Since Trump’s statement, Clifford has received further threats and has had to hire bodyguards, the complaint said.

“Ms Clifford has been exposed to death threats and other threats of physical violence, causing her both emotional and economic damages,” it said.

Trump Porn Star Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives at federal court. Source: Mary Altaffer via PA Images

Trump has denied having an affair with Clifford, but acknowledged last week that his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, represented him in negotiations with the porn star.

Cohen has admitted paying $130,000 (over €107,000) to Clifford – a payment the porn star says was made to keep her quiet just days before the November 2016 presidential vote.

Clifford has sued Trump in Los Angeles seeking to have the “hush agreement” invalidated. The next hearing in that case has been set for 27 July.

© AFP 2018. Comments have been closed as legal proceedings have been issued.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
85,880  49
2
Australia's oldest scientist (104) travels to Switzerland for assisted suicide
53,184  85
3
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
50,273  136
Fora
1
'There's always going to be sugar, that's the reality': How Irish firms are prepping for the sugar tax
274  0
2
There has been a sharp decline in Irish workers moving to the UK this year
159  0
3
Poll: Should businesses get involved in political campaigns?
123  0
The42
1
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season
25,743  50
2
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
23,734  28
3
An emotional Wes Hoolahan can't hold back the tears as he gives farewell speech at Norwich
22,921  22
DailyEdge
1
Miley Cyrus retracted her apology for a semi-topless portrait she shot as a teenager with Vanity Fair
12,644  0
2
13 Irish celebs who definitely aren't behind Bloggers Unveiled
6,053  0
3
People on Twitter are talking about their most mundane celebrity encounters and it's pretty hilarious
5,912  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
HEALTH
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
GARDAí
Man arrested in relation to disappearance of 30-year-old woman in Sligo
Man arrested in relation to disappearance of 30-year-old woman in Sligo
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Appeal for 38-year-old man missing from Bray since Friday
DUBLIN
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie