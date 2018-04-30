Porn star Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump for defamation

PORN STAR STORMY Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, has filed a lawsuit against the president for defamation.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, lodged the complaint today with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In the suit, Clifford said that Trump made “false and defamatory” statements about her in a tweet sent on the 18 April.

Trump’s tweet was in response to the release by Clifford the previous day of a sketch of a man whom she claimed warned her in 2011 to “leave Trump alone”.

Clifford claimed she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot after agreeing to an interview with In Touch magazine about her alleged affair with Trump.

After Clifford released a drawing of the man she said threatened her, Trump tweeted: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, talks to reporters outside of federal court in New York. Source: Seth Wenig

“Mr Trump’s statement falsely attacks the veracity of Ms Clifford’s account of the threatening incident that took place in 2011,” the lawsuit said.

“Mr Trump’s statement is false and defamatory,” it said.

Mr Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms Clifford.

“Ms Clifford has suffered damage as a result of Mr Trump’s false and defamatory statement in an amount to be proven at trial but in excess of $75,000,” it said.

Since Trump’s statement, Clifford has received further threats and has had to hire bodyguards, the complaint said.

“Ms Clifford has been exposed to death threats and other threats of physical violence, causing her both emotional and economic damages,” it said.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives at federal court. Source: Mary Altaffer via PA Images

Trump has denied having an affair with Clifford, but acknowledged last week that his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, represented him in negotiations with the porn star.

Cohen has admitted paying $130,000 (over €107,000) to Clifford – a payment the porn star says was made to keep her quiet just days before the November 2016 presidential vote.

Clifford has sued Trump in Los Angeles seeking to have the “hush agreement” invalidated. The next hearing in that case has been set for 27 July.

- © AFP 2018. Comments have been closed as legal proceedings have been issued.