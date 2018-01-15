  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers

None of the ISP’s opposed the application.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 15 Jan 2018, 8:20 PM
6 hours ago 24,373 Views 69 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3799225
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

A BODY REPRESENTING some of the worlds biggest tv and movie studios has secured a High Court injunction blocking several websites it says were illegally streaming films and television shows.

The injunction was granted at the commercial court today Mr Justice Brian McGovern who said he was satisfied that the websites in question had engaged in widespread infringement of the tv and movies studio’s copyright.

The were “significant public interest grounds” to grant the orders sought, the judge said.

The orders, under the 2000 Copyright and Related Act, were sought by the Motion Pictures Association, which represents Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal, Warner Brothers, Paramount, Disney, Columbia and Sony Pictures, who claim the sites were breaching their copyright.

Their proceedings were brought against Ireland’s main Internet Service Providers (ISPs): Eircom, Sky Ireland, Vodafone Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland, Three Ireland, Digiweb, Imagine Telecommunications and Magnet Networks.

None of the ISP’s opposed the application.

The group had sought the orders on grounds including that up to 1.5 million users in Ireland may be involved in illegally accessing their films on one of the websites.

The websites blocked include GoMovies located at 123movieshub.to, Rarbg located at rarbg.to, EZTV located at extv.ag, and Watchfree currently located gowatchfreemovies.to.

Some of the websites streamed movies via the internet and have been providing users with an extensive library of unauthorised copies of content.

The other websites distributed movies and films through the internet used via peer to peer file sharing.

Jonathan Newman SC for the group said its members represent 80% of the worlds box office takings in Ireland and the UK in 2018.

The sites had offered for viewing many movies and programmes which were the copyright of his client’s members.

Counsel said the association was concerned because the sites had “very substantial numbers” of users in Ireland. Movies and programmes on one of the sites had been viewed between 1.5m and 1.3m times, counsel said.

Counsel said that those behind the websites had hidden anything to do with their identities or their physical location.

Correspondence was sent from the associations lawyers to the sites, via e mail, concerning the copyright infringements, but no responses had been received, counsel said.

Counsel said similar orders have been granted by the Irish courts in relation to other sites that had been involved in such activities.

Counsel said such orders have proven to be effective in other jurisdictions and there was clear evidence the orders sought are “dissuasive, effective and proportional” in countering copyright infringement.

Mr Justice McGovern, after admitting the matter to the fast track commercial court list, granted orders requiring the ISPs to block or disable access by subscribers to a number of websites.

The Judge said there was a significant public interest in granting the orders.

This was to protect the livelihoods of those whose copyright was being infringed, and the safeguard the business of companies involved in the legitimate distribution of such material, the Judge added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (69)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46
776,939  150
2
Yellow snow-ice warning issued for all of Ireland
149,851  57
3
Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff to resign over Kingsmill loaf video
48,431  343
Fora
1
A massive UK construction firm that helped build Irish schools has collapsed
798  0
2
Poll: Should the government give tax breaks to property developers?
258  0
3
There needs to be a 'dramatic' spike in large-scale apartment blocks in Dublin city
206  0
The42
1
As it happened: Manchester United v Stoke City, Premier League
34,322  42
2
'He's not coming back to the GAA. The Dubs can take a big, deep breath'
32,946  17
3
Ireland and Ulster legend Tommy Bowe to retire at end of season
23,815  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
'Micro-cheating' is the latest infidelity debate to take over social media - Here's what you need to know
8,290  9
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
6,348  4
3
Boxer Joseph Parker responded to Graham Norton calling him the 'king of pies' on his show on Friday
5,702  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
Midlands teenager who raped 13-year-old boy given suspended sentence
DUBLIN
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
COURT
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
New jury empanelled in David Drumm trial
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than Â£100 million'
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than £100 million'
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie