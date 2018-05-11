  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sudan court criticised after teenager sentenced to death for killing 'rapist' husband

Noura Hussein Hammad was married against her wish at the age of 16.

By AFP Friday 11 May 2018, 12:11 PM
4 minutes ago 14 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4006651
Image: Shutterstock/sakhorn
Image: Shutterstock/sakhorn

RIGHTS GROUP AMNESTY International has slammed a Sudanese court’s sentencing of a teenager to death for killing her rapist husband in self-defence.

Noura Hussein Hammad, 19, was handed a death sentence by a Sudanese court for killing the man her father forced her to marry, the rights group said in a statement.

“Noura Hussein is a victim and the sentence against her is an intolerable act of cruelty,” Amnesty International’s deputy regional director Seif Magango said in the statement.

“The Sudanese authorities must quash this grossly unfair sentence and ensure that Noura gets a fair retrial that takes into account her mitigating circumstances.”

Hammad was married against her wish to Abdulrahman Hammad at the age of 16, with the first marriage ceremony involving the signing of a marriage contract between her father and her husband, Amnesty International said.

In April 2017 the second part of the marriage ceremony took place when she was forced to move to her husband’s home after completing high school. Sudanese law allows children over the age of 10 to marry.

When she refused to consumate the marriage, her husband invited two of his brothers and a male cousin to help him rape her, the rights group said.

“On 2 May 2017, the three men held Noura Hussein down while Abdulrahman raped her,” Amnesty International said.

The next morning he tried to rape her again but she managed to escape to the kitchen where she grabbed a knife.
In the ensuing scuffle, Abdulrahman sustained fatal knife wounds.

Hussein fled to her family home after the incident but her father handed her to the police, Amnesty International said.

During her trial in July 2017, the court found her guilty of “intentional murder” after applying an outdated law that does not recognise marital rape, it added.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment and to apply it to a victim only highlights the failure of the Sudanese authorities to acknowledge the violence she endured,” Magango said.

Hammad, whose dream had been to become a teacher, has been held in a women’s prison since May 2017.

In recent years, women and children’s rights activists have increasingly campaigned against forced marriages of girls and marriage of underage girls, a widespread phenomenon in Sudan given that Sudanese law allows children over the age of 10 to marry.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A massive black mark on Ireland' - Calls for review of planning laws after Apple scraps Athenry plan
110,571  332
2
An Aer Lingus flight has returned to Dublin after hitting a hare on take-off
59,799  57
3
Eurovision ends contract with Chinese broadcaster after it didn't show Irish entry
55,460  91
Fora
1
‘Running your own business is quite a lonely experience at times’
237  0
2
One of the largest tourist accommodation projects in Ireland has been given the go-ahead
84  0
3
Irish broadband group Imagine has been taken over by a Canadian investor
57  0
The42
1
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
19,746  14
2
Shamrock Rovers star Burke included in Ireland squad for games with Celtic, France and the US
16,402  26
3
'He has nice ability' - O'Neill urges League of Ireland's top scorer to grab chance after first call-up
16,004  6
DailyEdge
1
Selena Gomez proved she doesn't give a shite what people say about her Met Gala makeup with her latest Insta
11,363  0
2
Blake Lively used her Met Gala outfit to give Ryan Reynolds and her kids a tiny shout-out
8,756  0
3
Here's why Ireland should follow the UK and ban makeup wipes
6,987  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'God forbid that a woman who got a letter might run to the media'
'God forbid that a woman who got a letter might run to the media'
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands
Tony O'Brien has stepped down as HSE Director amid cervical cancer scandal
HIGH COURT
Judge criticises 'behaviour and attitude' of both sides of â¬18 million school land sale
Judge criticises 'behaviour and attitude' of both sides of €18 million school land sale
Judgement reserved in INM's attempt at blocking application to appoint inspectors to investigate itself
Mother-of-two 'refusing food' after being jailed for contempt of court
GARDAí
Cannabis and MDMA worth â¬335,000 seized in Meath
Cannabis and MDMA worth €335,000 seized in Meath
A 40-year-old Romanian man has been missing since last month
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
DUBLIN
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8
'I'm hoping to right that wrong this summer' - MDMA delighted to be back on form
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie