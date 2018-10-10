SuperValu warns of possible text messaging scam

SUPERVALU IS WARNING the public of a possible text message scam claiming to offer prizes.

The supermarket chain has said that messages claiming to be from SuperValu are asking people to click on a link and take a survey or to share their personal data.

After reports from the public, SuperValu is advising people who have received the text message to delete it.

We want to issue a warning after receiving reports from members of the public of a text message scam that claims to offer prizes by asking them to click on a link and take a survey or by sharing personal data.



This has NOT been issued by SuperValu and.. 1/2 — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) October 10, 2018

In a statement today, the company has said that it ”never sends out competitions or data requests by text”.