This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Far-right tipped to win big as Swedes vote

The party has roots in the neo-Nazi movement.

By AFP Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 8:20 AM
1 hour ago 7,547 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4226440
Police push back protestors during a far-right "Alternative For Sweden" campaign meeting in Stockholm on Friday.
Image: Erik Simander/TT
Police push back protestors during a far-right
Police push back protestors during a far-right "Alternative For Sweden" campaign meeting in Stockholm on Friday.
Image: Erik Simander/TT

THE POLLS OPENED for Swedish legislative elections with the far-right expected to notch up a record score as voters unhappy about immigration punish one of the few remaining left-wing governments in Europe.

Opinion polls suggest the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) could garner between 16 and 25% of the vote, making it one of the biggest parties and almost impossible to predict the make-up of the next government.

The party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement has called the arrival of almost 400,000 asylum seekers since 2012 a threat to Swedish culture and claims they are straining Sweden’s generous welfare state.

The traditionally two largest parties, the Social Democrats and the conservative Moderates, are expected to win around 40% of the votes combined, down 10 percentage points from the last elections in 2014.

Candidates from the eight parties campaigned down to the wire on Saturday, targeting in particular the 20% of the 7.5 million eligible voters still undecided, according to pollsters.

“I’m still hesitating between the Moderates and SD. SD is quite close to the Moderates but they’re a little more clear in what they want. They’re more direct,” Elias, an 18-year-old voting in his first election, told AFP.

Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has repeatedly called the elections a “referendum on the future of the welfare state”.

But the far-right SD has presented it as a straight vote on immigration and integration, after Sweden took in more than 160,000 asylum seekers in 2015 alone, the most in Europe on a per capita basis.

On the eve of the election, Lofven condemned “the hateful forces” in Sweden.

He urged voters to “think about how they wanted to use their time on Earth”, calling on them to “stand on the right side of history”.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson said that after the election, Sweden would need “a strong cross-bloc cooperation to isolate the forces… pushing for Sweden to withdraw from international cooperation”.

In southern Sweden, an SD stronghold, party leader Jimmie Akesson campaigned among throngs of supporters as detractors booed him and shouted “No racists on our streets!”

“We’re now competing against the Social Democrats and Moderates to become the biggest party in the country,” he said, dismissing the protesters as “communists”.

Polling stations opened across the country at 8am and close at  8pm, with first estimates expected soon afterwards.

Final results are due before midnight (10pm Irish time) but the composition of the next government may not be known for weeks.

Deal with ‘the devil’

Neither Lofven’s “red-green” bloc nor the opposition centre-right four-party Alliance (Moderates, Centre, Liberals and Christian Democrats) were expected to win a majority in parliament.

Lengthy negotiations will be needed to build a majority, or at least a minority that cannot  be toppled by the opposite side.

Sweden Elections Gustav Kasselstrand, vice chairman of the far-right Alternative For Sweden party, speaks at a campaign meeting on Friday. Source: AP/PA Images

Lofven, whose minority government made up of the Social Democrats and the Greens with the informal support of the ex-communist Left Party, has managed to hang onto power by sealing deals with the right-wing on energy and migration, among other things.

But the opposition is intent on ousting Lofven, with some Moderates willing to go so far as to put an end to SD’s pariah status and open negotiations with them.

That could prove fatal for the Alliance, with the Liberal and Centre parties repeatedly ruling out a deal with “the devil”, as Akesson occasionally calls himself.

In an interview with AFP during the campaign, Akesson stressed he would “lay down his terms” after the election, citing immigration policy, crime-fighting and health care as priorities.

He sparked an outcry during a televised debate on Friday when he said foreigners had more difficulty finding jobs “because they’re not Swedes”.

“They don’t fit in in Sweden and of course then it’s hard to find a job.”

That prompted Centre Party leader Annie Loof to bang her fist on her podium, retorting angrily: “How can you talk that way?!”

Akesson’s remarks, and the raw tone unusual in Swedish debates, triggered a wave of criticism.

Meanwhile, refugee aid associations said they have noted “anxiety” among asylum seekers over the far-right’s surge.

“I’ve lived here for almost three years, I’ve learned the language. What will happen to me if they enter government or gain influence,” asked Mohammad, an 18-year-old Afghan refugee who spoke perfect Swedish when interviewed by AFP.

 © – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		You won't get that extra hour in bed anymore as it looks like the end for daylight savings time
    87,514  142
    2
    		Police officer shoots neighbour dead after mistaking his flat for her own
    40,320  74
    3
    		'I felt like there was a curse over the thing': What it was like making Ireland's first Famine feature film
    29,975  32
    Fora
    1
    		'Too many generic hotels': The owner of Cork's Imperial Hotel says Dublin has lost its mojo
    272  0
    2
    		Why Rye River thinks its future is in brewing up the 'fine wines' of the craft beer world
    241  0
    3
    		KBC says banks only have themselves to blame for losing business to digital upstarts
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		'If St Peter gets me at the gate, I couldn't be happier:' 98-year-old Limerick fan stars on The Late Late Show
    32,775  29
    2
    		Scarlets survive grandstand finish to inflict first league defeat on champions Leinster
    25,198  38
    3
    		Cheika: 'I rang the coach and said, "mate, I need this bloke back on a plane"'
    17,439  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mac Miller's death has exposed our own deeply misogynistic tendencies
    21,175  8
    2
    		The Late Late Show audience should be morts for themselves after giving Piers Morgan a standing ovation
    6,780  12
    3
    		Brian McFadden got very cranky with a follower after getting a driving ban for speeding
    5,836  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CORK
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    IRELAND
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    Geordan Murphy makes winning start as Leicester interim boss with dramatic Premiership win
    We need to talk about 'the autumn fetish', and why it cannot be a thing in Ireland
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?
    POLITICS
    Polish MEP on Irexit party: 'We should be asking for examples of what the benefits of leaving would be'
    Polish MEP on Irexit party: 'We should be asking for examples of what the benefits of leaving would be'
    Quiz: How much do you know about Northern Irish politics?
    Northern Irish Secretary admits she didn't understand 'nationalists don't vote for unionist parties'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie