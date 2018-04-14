  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three dead in the US after spread of synthetic cannabis laced with rat poison

A number of other people have also been hospitalised by the contaminated drug, with symptoms such as coughing up blood and internal bleeding.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,485 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953784

shutterstock_1015898797 Source: Shutterstock

AN OUTBREAK OF synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison has killed three and sickened more than 100 in the US Midwest, with officials worried about potentially more cases to come.

Synthetic marijuana is made with chemicals applied to dried plant material, and sold in small foil packages with street names such as Spice and K2. It is also produced in liquid form.

Officials in three Midwestern states are raising the alarm over recent outbreaks of illnesses caused by brodifacoum, a lethal blood thinner used in rat poison, which was in the synthetic cannabis that the victims consumed.

At least some of the poisonous drug was sold in Chicago.

In Illinois, a third death linked to the outbreak was reported last week. More than 100 other people have been hospitalised with severe symptoms, such as coughing up blood and internal bleeding.

Sickened

A handful of other people have been sickened in neighboring states – Wisconsin to the north and Indiana to the southeast.

“Each day we’ve seen the number of cases rise,” Nirav Shah, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, warned in a statement.

Synthetic cannabinoids are unsafe. They are not regulated and people don’t know what chemicals may be in them, like rat poison.

The illegal drugs are sold in convenience stores, gas stations and online. Users smoke the drug or inhale it in vaping devices and e-cigarettes.

Police charged three suspects with selling the drug at a Chicago convenience store. Investigators allege the drugs had traces of rat poison.

Fouad Masoud, Jamil Abdelrahman Jad Allah and Adil Khan Mohammed were arrested on 1 April and charged with federal drug offences.

“While efforts are underway to get the contaminated drugs out of circulation, it’s possible they could re-emerge,” Shah said.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Search called off for woman who fell from cruise ship off the coast of Australia
92,055  35
2
Actor Barry Keoghan: '13 foster homes. If that's on paper you'd think "he's destined to mess up"'
56,298  22
3
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
54,432  187
Fora
1
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
1,165  0
2
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
541  0
3
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
507  0
The42
1
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
73,925  0
2
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
44,453  95
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
39,150  43
DailyEdge
1
Vogue Williams appears to have sold a Chanel bag for less than €30 on Star Boot Sale
6,883  0
2
11 reasons why I am obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous (and kind of scaldy) wedding
6,679  0
3
Victoria Beckham let slip that she's been invited to the royal wedding... It's The Dredge
5,828  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HIGH COURT
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
GARDAí
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
Man found with serious injuries in Tallaght park pronounced dead
DUBLIN
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie