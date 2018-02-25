Ever wanted to be a taxi driver? A campaign to recruit 1,600 is under way

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has launched a campaign aimed at recruiting 1,600 taxi drivers.

The authority says it “wants to attract into the industry customer-centric women and men with a desire to work for themselves and provide positive taxi experiences to the travelling public” in order to meet public demand.

NTA CEO Anne Graham said:

“There are about 26,000 drivers licensed to drive a small Public Service Vehicle (SPSV) in Ireland.

That might sound like a lot, but they are not all available all of the time, which means there can be shortages at certain periods particularly at peak hours and weekend nights.

“Last year we recruited about 800 new drivers into the sector, and with this campaign, we would like to double that in 2018.”

The ad campaign will be rolled out across broadcast, online and print media starting tomorrow.

Anyone can apply for a licence as long as they have a full clean driver’s licence.

From there, you have to pass the SPSV entry test, pass a Garda background check and be tax cleared by Revenue.

The test costs €90 to take and the licence costs €250 for five years.