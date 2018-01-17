Two teenagers charged over spree of taxi robberies in Dublin

File photo Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

TWO TEENAGE BOYS have been charged with a spate of robberies of taxi drivers in Dublin.

The pair, aged 14 and 16, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court today and were remanded on bail with strict conditions.

They were charged with three counts of robberies of taxi drivers in the Tyrrelstown area on 10, 12, and 17 December last.

It was alleged a phone worth €400 was taken from a taxi man at Curragh Hall on the first date and that another driver was robbed of a phone valued €600 along with €200 in cash, with the accused also failing to pay a €35 fare, during the second incident, and that €150 was taken and the pair failed to pay a €20 fare during the third alleged robbery.

The younger boy is also facing a further charge for failing to pay a taxi for a journey, in Balbriggan in north Co. Dublin and trespassing at a building site there following a chase on Dec. 12 last.

The court heard that up to six youths had been involved in the incidents and the 16-year-old was regarded as being a leader of the group during the incidents.

His mother initially refused to come to court with her son yesterday/today (WED) and he risked being held in custody. She arrived later and apologised.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead and were ordered to abide by bail conditions including a curfew, an order to go to school and not to associate with each other. Judge O’Connor warned that a breach of bail would result in being remanded in custody.

