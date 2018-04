File photo Source: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the sudden death of a teenage boy in Dublin.

The 17-year-old was found unresponsive at the Youthreach centre in Crumlin on Monday.

The boy was brought to St James’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A full post-mortem examination is due to be conducted.

Gardaí don’t believe the death was suspicious.

Youthreach is an education, training and work experience programme for early school leavers aged 15–20.