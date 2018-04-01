  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)

Carter Carson died in hospital on Friday nearly 24 hours after he was struck by a car.

By Gerard Couzens Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 16,148 Views 15 Comments
Carter Carson.
Image: JustGiving
Carter Carson.
Carter Carson.
Image: JustGiving

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the 10-year-old boy killed during a family holiday in Tenerife by a hit-and-run driver.

Carter Carson died in hospital on Friday nearly 24 hours after he was struck by a car outside a shopping centre in Adeje in the south of the island.

Family friend Charlene Dinnen has already raised more than £4,000 towards his funeral costs this morning after launching an appeal on crowdfunding site Just Giving.

She said: “It breaks my heart to say this but I am trying to raise money to help friends Stuart Carson and partner Clair as on Thursday what started out as a family holiday in Tenerife soon turned into a terrible tragedy when young Carter Carson was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

“Carter was taken to hospital where doctors tried their best but unfortunately they couldn’t save him and Carter passed away on Friday.  Carter was a happy-go-lucky wee boy who just loved his footy like his daddy and his grandad.

“I can’t even put into words how heartbreaking this is. Sleep tight wee man.”

Carter’s football club 18th Newtownabbey Youth FC said in a statement first posted on Saturday morning: “It is with deepest condolences and heavy hearts we as a club are saddened to hear to of the tragic passing of young Carter Carson this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at the club.”

Carter was from Newtownabbey near Belfast but is believed to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

Police investigating the hit-and-run spent yesterday afternoon quizzing several people including a suspect after seizing a red Alfa Romeo believed to be the car that hit Carter.

Spain’s Interior Minister confirmed two people have been arrested over the hit-and-run death.

Juan Ignacio Zoido said this morning: “Police have arrested two men over their alleged links to the fatal running-over of a boy in Tenerife. Once again the public’s help has been fundamental. Thanks for all your help.”

Police were not able to offer any more details about the identities of the two detainees.
A well-placed source said they were expected to appear in court tomorrow.

An investigating judge tasked with the criminal probe into the incident has placed a secrecy order on the case.

The move, standard procedure in Spain in the early stages of an investigation, prevents officials from making detailed comment about cases so as not to hinder the judicial investigation.

Read: Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife >

About the author:

About the author
Gerard Couzens

