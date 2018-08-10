This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 10 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just want to say I'm really sorry' - Tennessee executes man who raped and killed a child

It is the state’s first execution in nearly a decade.

By AFP Friday 10 Aug 2018, 7:31 AM
36 minutes ago 5,054 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4173215
Billy Ray Irick
Image: Michael Patrick/AP
Billy Ray Irick
Billy Ray Irick
Image: Michael Patrick/AP

THE US STATE of Tennessee last night used a controversial lethal injection procedure to execute a man who was convicted of raping and killing a child, after the nation’s top court declined his final bid for a stay.

“I just want to say I’m really sorry. And that … that’s it,” Billy Ray Irick said in his final words before prison officials in Nashville, Tennessee started the process. He was pronounced dead at 7.48pm (1.48am here), officials said at a press conference.

Irick was the first inmate to be executed in Tennessee since 2009.

The US Supreme Court had earlier denied a stay of execution for the convict, rejecting concerns about the inmate potentially feeling sensations equivalent to being “burned alive.”

The high court’s decision was countered with a blistering dissent from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who questioned whether Billy Ray Irick’s planned execution would be too painful and whether allowing it to proceed required accepting “barbarism.”

The 59-year-old was convicted in 1986 of raping and killing seven-year-old Paula Dyer. His lawyers have argued Irick has a history of severe mental illness.

In an appeal to the Supreme Court, Irick’s lawyers challenged Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol, which included the use of the sedative midazolam. Other states have also used the drug for executions with mixed results.

Sotomayor, citing lower court testimony about the potential risks of midazolam executions, dissented.

Medical experts warned the drug may not be strong enough to keep a prisoner unconscious once he starts to feel pain.

If Irick were to awaken, a paralytic used as the second drug in Tennessee’s lethal injection would prevent him from alerting officials that he can feel pain, Sotomayor noted.

“Medical experts explained in painstaking detail how the three-drug cocktail Tennessee plans to inject into Irick’s veins will cause him to experience sensations of drowning, suffocating, and being burned alive from the inside out,” Sotomayor wrote.

“If the law permits this execution to go forward in spite of the horrific final minutes that Irick may well experience, then we have stopped being a civilised nation and accepted barbarism.”

Three out of 14 executions in the US this year have employed midazolam, according to the Death Penalty Information Centre.

But the drug has been the subject of multiple legal challenges.

Ohio halted executions in 2014 after the botched execution of Dennis McGuire using midazolam. The prisoner appeared to suffer for several minutes before dying.

A federal appeals court in 2017 granted Ohio permission to resume executions, after officials increased the dose of the drug by a factor of 50.

Meanwhile, the state of Nevada last month postponed an execution after midazolam-manufacturer Alvogen successfully sued to stop its product from being used in executions.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'
70,752  128
2
Irish climate scientists are warning that the drought in Dublin is far from over
61,819  57
3
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
58,551  336
Fora
1
A Dunnes worker who claimed she was sacked because of her disability has won €30,000
1,311  0
2
The family that brought Poundworld to Ireland has swooped to buy what's left of the UK chain
406  0
3
'I wasn't going to college - all my friends were working for themselves and I wanted that too'
159  0
The42
1
'There wouldn't be much to bring us out of retirement, but this definitely would'
51,012  22
2
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
39,768  57
3
'You can recognise some of the handwriting': Donoghue admits he gets 'regular' letters
33,083  21
DailyEdge
1
7 trends that need to sweep Dublin now that doughnuts are on the way out
9,606  0
2
Here's everything we know about Christina Aguilera's top secret gig at the 3 Arena last night
8,847  2
3
Logan Paul revealed that he wants to fight Conor McGregor
7,281  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HSE
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Fianna Fáil tweet about HSE being on crack 'not representative of party policy'
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
GARDAí
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie