  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Call for statue of Terry Wogan to be melted and recast as it's revealed it cost almost €60,000

It cost €58,500 to design, build and erect on Limerick’s riverside – almost ten times more than a statue of Anthony Foley cost.

By Limerick Leader Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 6:10 AM
12 hours ago 37,723 Views 60 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3876717
Terry Wogan
Image: Gareth Chaney
Terry Wogan
Terry Wogan
Image: Gareth Chaney

A MUCH-MALIGNED statue of the late Sir Terry Wogan cost almost €60,000 to erect, new figures reveal.

Data released following a Freedom of Information request show it cost €58,500 to design, build and erect the bronze sculpture on Limerick’s riverside.

However, a limestone memorial of the Munster great Anthony Foley cost less than a tenth of the cost of the Wogan statue, with Limerick City and County Council shelling out just €5,675.

The figures have led to fresh calls for the Wogan sculpture to be ditched, with local Independent councillor John Gilligan saying it must be “melted and recast,” describing it in its current form as “a waste of space” and a “continuing embarrassment” to the city.

Sinn Fein member Séighin Ó Ceallaigh questioned why the statue of the broadcaster, who died aged 77 in January 2016, resulted in a bill of more than 10 times the one received for the tribute to Foley, who passed away in October the same year.

Councillor Kieran O’Hanlon, who unveiled both statues during the latter stages of his term as mayor, said decisions on the cost of both sculptures were handled by local authority management.

Upon its unveiling last year, the statue of Limerick-born Wogan – famous for his witty commentary at Eurovision Song Contests through the years – was criticised.

There were suggestions the statue bore a closer resemblance to other people, such as actor Will Ferrell, singers Nick Cave and Glen Campbell and “footballer Ronaldo’s dad”.

The statue was designed by Mayo artist Rory Breslin and initial estimates of costs for the sculpture of the BBC legend – made a Freeman of Limerick back in 2007 – rang in at around €50,000.

Councillor Gilligan said not recasting the Wogan statue would represent a “cowardly move” on the part of council bosses.”

It’s a waste of space. It’s something which continues to be an embarrassment. I think we need to recognise that when we get things wrong, we simply cannot ignore them and hope they will forget about them.

“It’s not what we are looking for. There is no point saying ‘it will do’. We are not building a city based on this. It should reflect the person who we have cast to honour,” Councillor Gilligan said.

He did, however, praise the Foley memorial for both its design and location.

Ó Ceallaigh said members of the authority should have more say over the cost and design of statues.

“I’d have no problem with memorials going up. But councillors should be involved in making these decisions. The first I heard about the Terry Wogan statue going up was when they unveiled it,” he said.

Councillor O’Hanlon defended the sculpture, and said having attended a memorial service in London in memory of the broadcaster, it was important for him to unveil it.

“I had met a lot of Terry’s ‘Togs’, his supporters. They had all booked board and travel and had other plans made.

“Certainly I did want to unveil it during my mayoralty. It meant a lot to me to be able to do this,” the Fianna Fáil man said.

Wogan’s statue isn’t the only one in Limerick to be controversial – the bronze statue of film legend Richard Harris, by artist James Connolly, was also criticised.

Read: A statue of the late Terry Wogan was unveiled in Limerick today>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Limerick Leader

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Be at home by 4pm': Everything you need to know about today's severe weather alert
248,920  65
2
Red snow-ice warning issued for ALL counties until 3pm Friday
174,679  78
3
AS IT HAPPENED: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions
108,455  67
Fora
1
AIB is lining up hefty share bonuses for senior staff to stop them leaving
358  0
2
'It's armageddon for business': The big snow could cost retailers hundreds of millions of euro
254  0
3
Dublin retail rents are six times higher than the national average
158  0
The42
1
British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend
38,070  22
2
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
36,294  33
3
'I broke her nose, but I've still got her autograph': Tonya Harding's fight for a second chance
30,097  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 Father Ted quotes every single one of us use on a regular basis
15,019  21
2
12 life lessons brought to all of us by early noughties fashion
9,144  0
3
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
8,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
HSE staff won't have to work back emergency leave taken during storm
All non-urgent outpatient procedures in Leinster and Munster cancelled
GARDAí
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
DUBLIN
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
Pictures: A snowbound zoo, snowball fights, and stunning vistas - the Beast hit Ireland and everything looked amazing
15-year-old girl missing from Dublin found 'safe and well'
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
WEATHER
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
16 stunning photos that sum up a snow-covered, stormy Ireland
'In Boston they'd throw you in the clink': Here's why you should never drive in a blizzard
Here are the stores, banks and post offices closing due to the bad weather

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie