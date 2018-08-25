This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 August, 2018
Tesla to remain public after shareholders tell Elon Musk 'please don't do this'

Shares at the company fell by 20% this month.

By AFP Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 8:19 AM
48 minutes ago 3,778 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4200740
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Image: Kiichiro Sato/AP/Press Association Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Image: Kiichiro Sato/AP/Press Association Images

TESLA CEO ELON Musk has said the company will continue to be publicly traded, weeks after suggesting that he would take the pioneering electric carmaker private.

Musk met Tesla’s board of directors on Thursday “and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree”, he wrote on the company blog.

Musk surprised markets on 7 August by announcing on Twitter he wanted to take Tesla private at $420 (€360) a share. But the shares have fallen by more than 20% since.

After the announcement the controversial entrepreneur came under extensive scrutiny over his Twitter statements related to the proposal, especially a claim that Tesla had “secured” funding for the move.

Tesla shares tumbled on reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed Musk to talk about the tweet.

Normally such a major announcement — taking a huge company private — would be explained in detail beforehand to regulators.

Musk said yesterday that based on his talks with shareholders, as well as an assessment by financial advisers Silver Lake, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, “it’s apparent that most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company”.

Even though the majority of shareholders “said they would remain with Tesla if we went private, the sentiment, in a nutshell, was ‘please don’t do this’,” he wrote.

“I knew the process of going private would be challenging, but it’s clear that it would be even more time-consuming and distracting than initially anticipated.”

Musk wrote that the company “must stay focused on ramping (up the) Model 3 and becoming profitable. We will not achieve our mission of advancing sustainable energy unless we are also financially sustainable.”

The Model 3 is a $35,000 (€30,000) mid-sized electric sedan that the company — which still has not made a profit — is banking will be its runaway hit.

“Difficult and painful” year 

Musk acknowledged that he was exhausted from overwork following the market-rattling 7 August tweet.

“This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career,” Musk told the New York Times in an interview on 16 August.

The newspaper said the swashbuckling CEO choked up at times as he talked about working endless hours trying to meet production deadlines, spending his 47th birthday in June — every hour of it — at work and almost missing his brother’s wedding.

The physical toll his job is taking meant life has “not been great, actually. I’ve had friends come by who are really concerned”, he told the newspaper.

Musk described the infamous privatisation tweet — which included an assurance that funding for going private was secured — as an attempt to be transparent.

The news shocked investors, market analysts and even Tesla board members.

Musk explained on the company blog that his much scrutinised statements about financing were based on his conversations with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and other investors.

© AFP 2018 

