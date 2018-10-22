The Candidate: TheJournal.ie podcast talks to Joan Freeman

WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland?

And why?

Those are two of the questions we put to the six presidential contenders during in-depth interviews for our new podcast series, The Candidate.

Today, we bring you our sixth The Candidate interview. The podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, offering you a chance to find out more about the nominees before we go to the polls on Friday.

For our sixth The Candidate podcast, our News Editor Sinéad O’Carroll talks to Joan Freeman, founder of Pieta House.

We talked to Freeman about the Iona Institute, her loan from Des Walsh, and what she thinks life is like for men in Ireland today.

Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

Listen to the sixth episode of The Candidate here.

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O’Carroll with guest Ronan Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan.

Thanks to DIT Aungier St for the use of their recording facilities. Images by RollingNews.ie, design by A Worthy Cause, music by Incompetech.