The Candidate: TheJournal.ie podcast talks to Peter Casey

WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland? And why?

Those are two of the questions we put to the six presidential contenders during in-depth interviews for our new podcast series, The Candidate. Today, we bring you our third The Candidate interview.

The podcast brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, offering you a chance to find out more about the nominees before we go to the polls on 26 October.

For our third The Candidate podcast, our News Editor Sinéad O’Carroll talks to Peter Casey.

We talked to the businessman about why he wants to run for the Áras, his thoughts on modern-day America and racism, and gender quotas.

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O’Carroll with guest Ronan Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan.

Thanks to DIT Aungier St for the use of their recording facilities. Images by RollingNews.ie, design by A Worthy Cause, music by Incompetech.