The Young Offenders TV series is being released in just over two weeks

WE’VE ALL MISSED Conor and Jock of The Young Offenders since the movie was released in 2016, but Netflix has been tiding us over as we eagerly awaited the TV series based on the film.

RTÉ has just announced that The Young Offenders TV series will be on our screens from Thursday 8 February at 9.30pm. That’s just in time to cheer us up after season one of Derry Girls comes to an end.

The series consists of six episodes, which were filmed in Cork during the summer of 2017.

All of the characters we know and love return, including Healy, Billy Murphy and even PJ Gallagher (in a new role, this time).

“We cannot wait for Irish audiences to see the new adventures that The Young Offenders have in the TV show,” Peter Foott, the creator of The Young Offenders, said.

“We’ve been so lucky to have the incredible support of the people of Cork while filming the series.

“The whole team is really excited for the show to actually be out there and we all hope that the Irish audience will take to the TV show the same way they took to the original film.”

It’s hard to imagine Jock and Conor being any less funny and endearing than they were in the film. If you’re as excited as we are, why don’t you brush up on your Young Offenders knowledge with this quiz?

Or you could, of course, just re-watch it over on Netflix.

