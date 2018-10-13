This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They have no place in our city': Take Back the City protesters occupy Airbnb HQ

TBTC claims Airbnb has exacerbated the housing crisis in Dublin and Ireland as a whole.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 2:14 PM
41 minutes ago 6,031 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4284795
Activists at Airbnb HQ this afternoon
Image: Take Back The City/Facebook
Activists at Airbnb HQ this afternoon
Activists at Airbnb HQ this afternoon
Image: Take Back The City/Facebook

HOUSING ACTIVISTS UNDER the Take Back the City banner have occupied the offices of Airbnb on Hanover Quay in Dublin’s Docklands.

“We are occupying the central atrium of this beautifully designed building in protest against Airbnb’s impact on the housing crisis in Ireland – and across the world,” protestors said in a statement. 

Take Back the City (TBTC), who has occupied a number of properties in Dublin’s north inner city and held rallies to protest the housing crisis, chose this weekend to protest as Airbnb HQ was open to the public as part of the of Open House Dublin festival. 

“Airbnb has exacerbated the housing crisis in Dublin and Ireland as a whole.

“A platform that markets convenience by ‘disruption’ has delivered nothing but chaos to the people of our city. They have no place in our city,” TBTC said. 

As part of today’s protest, TBTC has demanded:

  • All vacant land and property be taken by compulsory purchase order and put to social use as universal public housing.
  • All vacant land and property across the country be taken into public ownership and put to public and community use.
  • Tenant Security and Fair Rent: Ban all evictions, reduce and cap rent at 20% of the occupants’ income or at €300 per room per month.
  • A total ban on Airbnb and short-term letting platforms in the city

Impact of short-term lets 

It’s been suggested that one quick-fire way to get rental stock back to a functioning level is to encourage or force landlords using Airbnb to get back into the normal rental market.

As far back as 2014, there have been concerns about Airbnb and short-term lets impacting on the normal rental sector.

That year there were reports in the US that tenants were being evicted so landlords could use Airbnb. This was the same year the company announced that it was doubling its workforce in at their European HQ in Dublin.

Airbnb has previously said it welcomes talks on clear home sharing rules for Irish hosts. Earlier this summer and after almost two years of discussions, the company expressed concerns over the slow pace at which home sharing rules in Ireland are being developed.

The company said it has not seen any details of the proposals in Ireland.

On the proposed new regulations, a spokesperson for Airbnb told TheJournal.ie:

We want to be regulated and have long-welcomed talks on clear home sharing rules. As the travel industry grows, home sharing ensures local families benefit from visitors to Ireland – not just hotel chains – and that tourism euros stay in local communities. We look forward to seeing the details of these proposals and to continue working with the government to support Irish people-powered-tourism.

Airbnb did not respond to comment on the occupation of its Dublin HQ. 

With reporting Christina Finn 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A shambles': Ticket-holders for London's Late Late Show left disappointed
    80,534  119
    2
    		Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    65,030  4
    3
    		Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant in a windy Windsor Castle ceremony today
    59,811  49
    Fora
    1
    		'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
    499  0
    2
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    262  0
    3
    		The way has been cleared for fashion brand Karen Millen to buy Coast's Irish concession stores
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    67,956  33
    2
    		Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    48,994  75
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    28,350  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Princess Eugenie incorporated a body positive message into her wedding dress
    8,616  1
    2
    		People should remember Steve Carrell's words the next time we lose a celebrity to addiction
    5,827  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,968  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    LEO VARADKAR
    Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications
    Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    MICHEáL MARTIN
    MicheÃ¡l Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    Micheál Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    'The bid is contaminated': Communications Minister questioned over dinner with Broadband Plan bidder
    MISSING
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    China says former Interpol chief who went missing last month is under investigation for bribery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie