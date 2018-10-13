'They have no place in our city': Take Back the City protesters occupy Airbnb HQ

HOUSING ACTIVISTS UNDER the Take Back the City banner have occupied the offices of Airbnb on Hanover Quay in Dublin’s Docklands.

“We are occupying the central atrium of this beautifully designed building in protest against Airbnb’s impact on the housing crisis in Ireland – and across the world,” protestors said in a statement.

Take Back the City (TBTC), who has occupied a number of properties in Dublin’s north inner city and held rallies to protest the housing crisis, chose this weekend to protest as Airbnb HQ was open to the public as part of the of Open House Dublin festival.

“Airbnb has exacerbated the housing crisis in Dublin and Ireland as a whole.

“A platform that markets convenience by ‘disruption’ has delivered nothing but chaos to the people of our city. They have no place in our city,” TBTC said.

As part of today’s protest, TBTC has demanded:

All vacant land and property be taken by compulsory purchase order and put to social use as universal public housing.

All vacant land and property across the country be taken into public ownership and put to public and community use.

Tenant Security and Fair Rent: Ban all evictions, reduce and cap rent at 20% of the occupants’ income or at €300 per room per month.

A total ban on Airbnb and short-term letting platforms in the city

Impact of short-term lets

It’s been suggested that one quick-fire way to get rental stock back to a functioning level is to encourage or force landlords using Airbnb to get back into the normal rental market.

As far back as 2014, there have been concerns about Airbnb and short-term lets impacting on the normal rental sector.

That year there were reports in the US that tenants were being evicted so landlords could use Airbnb. This was the same year the company announced that it was doubling its workforce in at their European HQ in Dublin.

Airbnb has previously said it welcomes talks on clear home sharing rules for Irish hosts. Earlier this summer and after almost two years of discussions, the company expressed concerns over the slow pace at which home sharing rules in Ireland are being developed.

The company said it has not seen any details of the proposals in Ireland.

On the proposed new regulations, a spokesperson for Airbnb told TheJournal.ie:

We want to be regulated and have long-welcomed talks on clear home sharing rules. As the travel industry grows, home sharing ensures local families benefit from visitors to Ireland – not just hotel chains – and that tourism euros stay in local communities. We look forward to seeing the details of these proposals and to continue working with the government to support Irish people-powered-tourism.

Airbnb did not respond to comment on the occupation of its Dublin HQ.

With reporting Christina Finn