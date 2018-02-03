  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore

Thanks to Moore, we have Irish songs and music that would have died with end of oral history.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 9:00 PM
6 hours ago 11,974 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3822538

DOR_2332 copy

THOMAS MOORE MIGHT no longer be a household name in Ireland, but a group of Irish musicians wants to change that.

Once upon a time (well, just a few decades ago), Moore’s influence was more remembered than it is in some quarters today. A singer, poet, and songwriter, he also played a role in making sure many Irish traditional Irish songs were not forgotten.

And on top of that, the Aungier Street-born Moore  lived a pretty fascinating life – he spoke with an English accent (which he learned at school), and was one of the men responsible for burning Lord Byron’s memoirs. To mark his impact on Irish music, a bust of his likeness was erected on College Green.

Between 1808 and 1834, he published his series of Moore’s Memories, which included his Irish Melodies, like The Minstrel Boy, The Last Rose of Summer, and Oft in the Stilly Night.

Source: European American Vanguard/YouTube

Resurrected

Now a group calling themselves The Moorings – acclaimed musicians Simon Morgan, Karl Nesbitt, and Drazen Derek – have decided to pay tribute to Moore’s work, by resurrecting and reimagining it with the help of Eddi Reader, Martin Tourish, Lisa Lambe, Dave Fleming, Nigel Linden and The Key Notes.

They say they are treating their reimagining of his melodies with “beautiful simple arrangements interspersed with Salsa, Jazz, and Eastern European influences, reflecting a modern international Ireland”.

Simon Morgan explained more to TheJournal.ie:

He’s not a household name and 30 years ago there was no question that he was,” says Morgan of Moore. “So it’s about resurrecting that.

He went on: “As a kid we’d all hear some songs but what tends to happen over the last 30 years is because it was always present, it was ubiquitous – people were almost sick of it. But actually he had 100 songs and was ever-present throughout our Irish folk history.”

“And also it’s very important that himself and a few other collectors at the end of the 18th and beginning of 19th century, they are the reason we have all these Irish traditional tunes,” he explained. “They wrote them down and popularised them. We do owe them a debt. We have thousands of tunes and a lot of it is thanks to these guys. It’s an oral tradition, and Moore was smart because he popularised them by putting words to them and making them songs – he was the One Direction of his day so to speak.”

He was a hero here and in England he was friends with Lord Byron and he used to hobnob with the top of society, and not in any patronising way – he was really respected. He was an amazing figure.

When Morgan was a child, he used to sing some of Moore’s songs. “But there were only 10 of them really known that were done in a classical way,” he says. “The likes of John McCormack recorded them in a particular way. Whereas actually he was originally a folk singer so they were much more songs of the people. He has these books, Moore’s Melodies, books with 2/300 songs in them. They really great songs with great lyrics – a lot of them aren’t recorded.”

Source: Ireland Calling/YouTube

What the team behind The Moorings didn’t want to do was treat Moore’s work like a museum exhibit. “You have to make it relevant to today,” says Morgan.

“Things tend to be treated a little like museum pieces but actually there was a reason why [his songs] were so successful at the time – because they were really good.”

He says the work is “not supposed to be too academic – it’s supposed to be entertaining, good songs that give emotion and bring you on a bit of a journey and that’s what we’re doing.”

It’s not going to be a fussy, stuffy kind of thing.

He points to Moore’s lyrics as a sign that his work wasn’t staid or boring – a song called Tis Sweet To Think is about how “if you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with”, says Morgan. Moore was “much more down to earth” than you might think, he says.

The Moorings made that song into a “dirty jazz tune”, but at the gig they will keep a number of the songs stripped down, just with piano, as was intended.

“I have played a few to various people and that’s how I got the likes of Eddie Reader involved, says Morgan of the arrangements. “They see the merit in it and see how it’s relevant.”

There will be moments where they start a song and see where it brings them, but it won’t be a full-on jam – until the end of the night, when all of the musicians involved gather on stage to end the night’s performances together.

The Moorings are planning a series of gigs around the country, and release an album of Moore’s music.

“Anyone I play it to they are excited about it, and I guess for me because it’s been a labour of love about 10 years in the coming I’m just delighted it works,” says Morgan of the album.

“Whatever about the concept of modernisation something, it can sound like you’re trying too hard, but it’s really works naturally.”

Thomas Moore Reawakened will take place at the National Concert Hall, Dublin on 21 February 2018. For more details, visit the NCH website.

Read: Head shavings at gunpoint and sexual assaults – Violence against women during the Irish Revolution>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've had enough': A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays
71,599  49
2
Pictures: This tiny 7ft 7in wide house in London has just gone up for sale for €1.1 million
46,884  33
3
Waste, turtles, and money: Why Irish pubs and cafés are ditching plastic straws
36,663  22
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire council is suing harbour management over a long-delayed urban beach
846  0
2
Westport House's new boss plans to turn the iconic estate into a major concert venue
554  0
3
The State is sitting on nearly 100 empty sites as housing groups cry out for land
147  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Tipperary v Waterford, Mayo v Kerry - Saturday GAA
75,322  18
2
As it happened: France v Ireland, Six Nations
68,483  150
3
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
44,182  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career
27,327  15
2
Vogue Williams, Kim Kardashian, and The Hadids... it's our celebrity winners and losers of the week
13,246  3
3
Brian O'Driscoll took his little pal from Temple Street on the Late Late, and she was an absolute star
8,884  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
'I didn't mean to': Police say LA school shooting was an accident
Trump set to okay release of explosive memo alleging abuse of power in the FBI
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
GARDAí
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
DUBLIN
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
Teen who left cyclist with hairline fracture after Dublin hit-and-run avoids jail

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie