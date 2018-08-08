This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three beaked whales wash ashore in 'highly unusual' strandings

About 175 whale and dolphin strandings have been reported so far this year.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 6:15 AM
8 minutes ago 240 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167542
File Photo: Cuvier's beaked whale
Image: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti
File Photo: Cuvier's beaked whale
File Photo: Cuvier's beaked whale
Image: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti

Note to readers: This article contains images of dead whales. 

THREE BEAKED WHALES were found dead in three separate locations in Donegal and Mayo over the weekend.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group has described the strandings as “highly unusual” for the deep-diving mammal.

The IWDG reported that in Donegal, one whale was found floating in Sheephaven Bay and another on Gola Island, while in Mayo the third whale was found at Tirraun on the Mullet Peninsula.

According to the IWDG, three or four strandings of the animals, which are known as Cuvier’s beaked whales, in one year is relatively normal but “it is highly unusual to have three recorded in separate locations on the one day”.

38635905_2309748342373978_3169035795377946624_n Stranding on Gola Island Source: Selkie Sailing

The cause of death is not known in any of the strandings but it is believed that all three of the animals had been dead for several days and were in a poor condition when they washed up on shore.

“Cuvier’s beaked whales are a deep diving species and have previously been found to be particularly affected by loud underwater man-made noise such as sonar.

“It is interesting to note that another deep-diving species, a long-finned pilot whale, was also reported dead recently on Cross Beach, Co Mayo, close to one of the stranded Cuvier’s,” the IWDG said on its website.

In a study published in 2014, scientists reported that a Cuvier’s beaked whale they had tracked swam to the depth of 2,992m and stayed underwater, without taking a single breath for 138 minutes.

38524200_2309748339040645_3342688998261784576_n Stranding on Gola Island Source: Selkie Sailing

Record levels

The number of dolphins and whales washing up on Irish coasts reached record levels last year with 263 cetacean strandings reported around the country.

But according to experts that record is likely to be surpassed as 175 strandings have been reported so far this year.

Mick O’Connell, coordinator of the IWDG Cetacean Stranding Scheme says that figure is due to the high number of common dolphin deaths this year.

In the January and February, 57 dolphin deaths were reported, rising from 35 for the same period last year.

“To put this in some perspective, 10 years ago, it would have been normal to have about 25 strandings by the end of February, of which 3 would have been common dolphins,” O’Connell said.

“I should also point out that ‘strandings’ refers mainly to animals which die at sea and wash ashore, only around 10 – 15% of strandings are ‘live strandings’.”

Between December 2014 and April 2015, 11 Cuvier’s beaked whales were stranded on the Irish coast around the same time that a similar number were recorded in Scotland.

The connection between the events or the causes of death were not established.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
45,223  69
2
Seven dead in Spain as Europe bakes in near-record temperatures
40,277  35
3
Mother tells Liveline that family home was 'burnt to the ground' over son's drug debts
32,487  24
Fora
1
An NCT worker sacked for telling a customer to 'f**k off' has lost an unfair dismissal claim
645  0
2
After bagging €118m in funding, this ag-tech firm is building a Meath research hub
204  0
3
'Dealing with family members on work issues is very tricky because it gets emotive'
117  0
The42
1
'I saw people crying today... that's what football does'
28,904  12
2
'I knew I had strength there and I used it': Thomas Barr finishes strong to power into European final
21,291  10
3
'I’ve never heard Amhrán na bhFiann rendered as passionately as those Irish Liverpool fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone'
15,508  28
DailyEdge
1
Two members of Boyzone 'ruined' a woman's wedding day ...it's The Dredge
6,693  1
2
Beyoncé talked about her FUPA in a Vogue interview, and Twitter is just so grateful
5,260  0
3
People are sharing their most awkward moments with the #WhyImSingle hashtag
4,339  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
Manafort's ex-business partner testifies they conspired to hide millions of dollars in foreign banks
Germany jails couple who sold son to paedophiles online for more than two years
Wicklow widow suing 'those with an interest in' fishing boat after husband drowned without life jacket
DUBLIN
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
'Housing for All' - Activists occupy vacant property in central Dublin
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
EARTHQUAKE
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
All Irish tourists taken off earthquake-stricken Gili Islands, ambassador says
'Everyone was screaming... it was so scary': Irish woman caught up in Indonesia earthquake
At least 98 killed as powerful quake strikes tourist island of Lombok

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie