Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death

A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in relation to the death of a man as a result of a road traffic incident in Thurles, Co Tipperary on 30 July 2017.

The 68-year-old victim was struck at about 10.20pm that night while walking on the Ballysloe-Glengoole Road near Poynestown.

Gardaí have said that “all indications at this stage are that the deceased was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop”.

The man who has been charged is due in Cashel District Court this morning at 10.30am.