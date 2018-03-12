Country star Tim McGraw collapses during Dublin gig

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR Tim McGraw had to cut short a gig in Dublin last night after collapsing on stage.

McGraw’s wife singer Faith Hill – who was also set to perform at the 3Arena – can be seen in a video on a fan’s Instagram page saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

Hill then performed a song titled What A Friend We Have In Jesus and ended the show.

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival, had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

McGraw and Hill, who released their first-ever album together last year, were Sunday’s headliners in Dublin.