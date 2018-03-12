  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Country star Tim McGraw collapses during Dublin gig

His wife Faith Hill said he was “super dehydrated”.

By Paul Hosford Monday 12 Mar 2018, 7:25 AM
4 hours ago 26,998 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3898371
File photo.
Image: Al Pereira
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Al Pereira

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR Tim McGraw had to cut short a gig in Dublin last night after collapsing on stage.

McGraw’s wife singer Faith Hill – who was also set to perform at the 3Arena – can be seen in a video on a fan’s Instagram page saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

Hill then performed a song titled What A Friend We Have In Jesus and ended the show.

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival, had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

McGraw and Hill, who released their first-ever album together last year, were Sunday’s headliners in Dublin.

Read: Five dead in New York helicopter crash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
121,966  27
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
95,256  64
3
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
64,944  161
Fora
1
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,432  0
2
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
238  0
3
Despite criminal abuse fears, there's no sign of regulation for the cash-for-gold sector
86  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
75,795  33
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
59,245  30
3
'Out of the blue, I got a phone call to say Manchester United were interested in me'
39,276  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
16,764  8
2
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
10,441  1
3
12 of the most depressing properties on the Dublin rental market this March
8,762  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
Paddy Jackson would be the 'last person in the world to rape someone', court hears
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
LEO VARADKAR
People are unsure if the government is doing a good job on Brexit
People are unsure if the government is doing a good job on Brexit
Here's what Leo has spent on social media campaigns over the last year
'I carry Ireland with me everywhere I go': Leo likely to indulge Pence and Ryan with talk of Irish roots

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie