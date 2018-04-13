Together for Yes crowdfunding appeal tops half a million euro

TOGETHER FOR YES, the coalition campaigning for repeal of the Eighth Amendment, has raised over half a million euro in four days.

The national campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment, launched a crowdfund at 8.30am on Tuesday morning, aiming to raise a total of €50,000 in seven days to pay for 5,000 Yes posters.

This target was reached within hours and the was revised upwards throughout the week, before finally being put at €500,000. This target was met around 9.30pm tonight.

The group says that the money will “put posters across the country”. It adds:

“[It will also] fund additional advertising and promotional materials in other key outlets for a positive outcome on the 25th May. If we raise more than is needed for posters your donations will go towards other ways to fight for a Yes vote.”

The Save the 8th, a campaign to retain the Eighth Amendment, says it has been raising funding for its campaign for a number of months.

Speaking at a Save the 8th press conference earlier this week, campaign spokesperson John McGuirk said that they have exceeded their target of €400,000.