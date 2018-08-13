'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran

Tom Moran has been described today as an inspiration to all who knew him.

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid this morning to Tom Moran, chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, who has died in New York.

Moran, who died aged 65 after a short illness, served as an unofficial envoy to Northern Ireland during the 1990s and has been praised for his contribution to the Peace Process.

He was born and raised in New York but had ancestors from both Northern Ireland and the Republic. Moran was a prominent businessman in his lifetime and took on the role of chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast in 2015.

In a statement, the university said he has embraced his job there “with passion and excitement” and particularly enjoyed engaging with students at their graduation ceremonies.

“Tom was a real inspiration to all those who knew him and will be sorely missed.”

Tánaise Simon Coveney also offered his condolences:

I learned with sadness today of the death of Tom Moran in New York. Tom made a very significant positive impact on Irish American relations, in particular supporting peace in Northern Ireland.

My sincere condolences to his wife, Joan, and to his wider family and friends.

Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald described Moran as a “stalward promoter of the Irish Peace Process”, noting his close work with Bill Flynn who also died several months ago.

Her colleague and former party president Gerry Adams, who had worked with Moran over the years, said he understood the “critical importance of involving representatives of all political views in the evolving process of peace and in support of the Good Friday Agreement”.

“He was particularly determined to ensure that the voice of loyalism was heard. Tom knew and was a friend to David Ervine.

“Tom’s loss will be deeply felt by all of us working for peace and justice and for a new dispensation based on inclusivity and equality.”

Fine tribute to a great man who has sadly passed. Tom Moran had head for big business but heart for small causes. His outreach in support of our peace process & GFA spanned right across & beyond party divides with encouragement & good counsel given straight.

Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland also paid tribute to Moran, describing him as a great friend who was “full of honesty, candour and wisdom”.

“Authentic advocate for policing and the peace process. Many of us in leadership will miss his support, counsel and humour.”