Man accused of attempted murder of wife with hammer found not guilty by reason of insanity

A POLISH MAN has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his partner.

Tomas Gajowniczek (37) of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8 pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the attempted murder of Alicja Kalinowska (30) at their home on 16 June, 2016.

He also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Kalinowska on the same date at the same location.

After almost nine hours considering their verdicts, the six men and six women of the jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity on both counts.

Gajowniczek had denied trying to murder his partner by stuffing underwear in her mouth and hitting her with a hammer.

