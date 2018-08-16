This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Westmeath

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,741 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4119388
Ruins at Fore
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny
Ruins at Fore
Ruins at Fore
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit.

Get motoring!

Westmeath

1. The Hill of Uisneach

Located between Athlone and Mullingar, the Hill of Uisneach is a place for those interested in mythology.

It was the ancient seat of the Kings of Meath but its historical roots go back to the La Tene period of the Iron Age.

One of the legends of the site is that Saint Brigid received the veil from Saint Patrick here.

According to Discover Ireland, “Around and on top of the hill are the remains of circular enclosures, barrows, cairns, a holy well and two ancient roads, ring forts and tumuli. The most famous feature of this series is the Cat Stone of the Hill of Uisneach — so named because it resembles a cat watching a mouse.

“The huge limestone boulder measures almost six metres high and is estimated to weigh over 30 ton—it’s said to mark the centre of Ireland and the coming together of the provinces.”

Amenities: There are parking facilities, toilets and refreshments available. The site is accessible to wheelchair users on request.

Opening hours and costs: There is an expected donation of €10 per adult, tours take place from Wednesday-Saturday at 1pm.

DSC_0424 Catstone at Uisneach

2. Fore

St Fechin founded a Christian monastery on site here in the seventh century.

At the ruins, visitors can see a church that was built in 900 and there is a looped walk signposted around the area.

Amenities: There is no wheelchair access to the site but there is access to the looped walk. There are toilets and cafés nearby.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE to visit and remains open daily.

shutterstock_667997680 Ruins at Fore Source: Shutterstock/John And Penny

3. Athlone Castle

The first stone castle was built here in 1210 but the one that survives today was constructed in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Original artefacts are held within the museum and there is an interactive visitors centre on site.

Amenities: Wheelchair access is available on request and there is parking as well as toilet facilities.

Opening hours and costs: The castle is open Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sundays 11am-6pm. Entry is priced at €8 per adult, €6 for students/seniors, children over four €4, family tickets €20-25.

shutterstock_711540322 Athlone Castle Source: Shutterstock/Attila JANDI

4. Belvedere House gardens and park

Belvedere House was first constructed in the 13th century and was in the possession of the Rochfort family.

Family history of the estate recalls how the first Earl, Robert Rochfort, imprisoned his wife Mary Molesworth for 31 years after hearing a rumour of infidelity.

He then built what became known as the Jealous Wall to block his wife’s view to other houses across from theirs.

Visitors can hear more stories of the house and its occupants and explore the gardens and the woodland walks in the park.

Amenities: The gardens are the only accessible area to wheelchair users, there is a restaurant, gift shop, children’s playground and parking.

Opening hours and costs: The gardens are open daily from 9.30am-8pm and the house closes at 5pm. A day admission ticket is €8 per adult, child €4, senior/student €6 and family €20. 

shutterstock_696039511 Belvedere House Source: Shutterstock/Frank Bach

5. Tullynally Castle and Gardens, Castlepollard 

The castle here dates back to the 1650s and it was occupied for over 350 years by the Pakenham family, the later earls of Longford.

Overlooking lough Derravaragh, the castle is associated with the mythical lake and the children of Lir.

There are walled and woodland gardens which include a children’s treasure trail and there are ornamental lakes on the site.

Amenities: There are tearooms, toilet facilities and parking. The castle is wheelchair accessible on request but some of the gardens do not have access.

Opening hours and costs: The castle grounds are open Thursday-Sunday and bank holidays 11am-5pm. Entry to the tour and garden is €7 per adult, children over five €3 and family tickets €18.

shutterstock_681024700 Tullynally Castle Source: Shutterstock/Svetlana Irtiseva

Thanks to Westmeath County Council heritage officer Melanie McQuade for her recommendations.

LATER: Top 5 must-sees in Waterford City

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cathy Lee
@conversingcathy
cathy@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    28,853  6
    2
    		Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    21,282  13
    3
    		Web Summit founder withdraws invite for far-right leader Marine Le Pen to 2018 event
    28,192  130
    Fora
    1
    		Irish food-ordering startup Flipdish has scooped up a Dutch firm to enter the European market
    259  0
    2
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    36  0
    3
    		An Post wants to move out of its 'dilapidated' GPO offices as part of a major shake-up
    495  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Connacht hooker out of intensive care after suffering stroke
    5,632  3
    2
    		Irish provinces' emerging players to feature in new Celtic Cup
    9,610  7
    3
    		All-Ireland winner Finnerty wary of Limerick's 'better bench' as Galway sit on brink of 'incredible feat'
    6,844  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    4,470  0
    2
    		9 candid tidbits we learnt when Jennifer Lawrence interviewed Emma Stone
    4,732  0
    3
    		Lena Dunham shared intimate photos to mark the anniversary of her hysterectomy
    6,305  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GARDAí
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    Double Take: The mysterious African rhino that appeared overnight in a Dublin river
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    COURT
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    Owner of a number of Dublin houses takes court action against Summerhill home occupation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie