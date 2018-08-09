This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Laois

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,332 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4113478
Timahoe Round Tower and centre
Image: Shutterstock/inalex
Timahoe Round Tower and centre
Timahoe Round Tower and centre
Image: Shutterstock/inalex

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit.

Get motoring!

Laois

1. Rock of Dunamase, Portlaoise

In the ninth century the fortress on top of the rock was attacked by a Viking army, and the Abbot of Terryglass was killed.

Later the powerful Anglo-Norman lord William Marshall built the castle further in the late 12th century.

This medieval fortress ruin provides views of the surrounding countryside and this was originally a strategic placement for defence.

Amenities: There is no wheelchair access and nearby there is a café, children’s playground and public toilets.

Opening hours and costs: The site is FREE to enter and is open during daylight hours year-round.

Dunamase 3 Dunamase

2. Donaghmore famine workhouse museum, Portlaoise

The museum tells the story of the Famine, particularly focusing on its aftermath and how Irish life and agriculture changed.

The buildings house and the workhouse dormitories remain as they would have been between 1853-1886.

There is also a collection of agricultural equipment dating back 50 years and the museum offers guided tours.

Amenities: Wheelchair users can visit the ground floor only and there are toilet facilities. 

Opening hours and costs: The museum is open weekdays from 11am-5pm. Entry is priced at €5 per adult, family €10, seniors/students €3 and groups over 10 people €4.

Donaghmore Workhouse Donaghmore workhouse museum

3. Timahoe heritage centre 

St Mochua founded a monastery here at Timahoe over 1,000 years ago and the centre holds a museum dedicated to the monastic site and round tower.

Augustine Canon monks ran the tower here until they were killed under the orders of Oliver Cromwell in the 17th century.

Today visitors can see a sean-na-gig (a stone carving depicting a mythical male figure), view the tower and explore its history with local history books and an audiovisual presentation available.

Amenities: There is a children’s playground nearby, tea and coffee available and there are toilet facilities. There is a ramp available to wheelchair users.

Opening hours and costs: The site is open weekdays 11.30am-5pm, entry is FREE but donations are requested.

shutterstock_1095664679 Timahoe Round Tower and centre Source: Shutterstock/inalex

4.  Abbeyleix heritage museum

This museum invites visitors to explore the history of Laois dating back to the Stone Age, and there is a model railway and carpet factory feature.

Exhibitions here focus on rural life, the de Vesci family who brought the railway to the town and the Mulhall collection of documents, photographs and objects which focus on local history.

The prehistoric section holds items from the Stone, Bronze and Iron ages as well as the Cashel bog which is believed to have held the oldest bog body in the world.

Amenities: The main exhibition here is fully accessible to wheelchair users, there is a children’s playground and toilet facilities.

Opening hours: The museum is open from 9am- 6pm from Tuesday-Saturday and entry costs €4 for adults and €3 for groups, seniors or children over the age of three.

5. Emo Court 

This house was designed by James Gandon in 1790 for the Earls of Portarlington and built in a neoclassical style.

There are guided tours of the house as well as gardens and parklands to explore, which include a lake and woodland walks.

Dogs are welcome when kept on a lead but cycling is forbidden.

Amenities: There are toilets and parking facilities, a tea room and café on site. The house and grounds are wheelchair accessible.

Opening hours and costs: Emo court is open daily from 10am-6pm. Prices for adults are €5, group/senior €4, child/student €3 or family €13 and entry to the garden is FREE. 

Emo Court 8 Emo Court

Thanks to Laois County Council heritage officer Catherine Casey for her recommendations.

TOMORROW: Top 5 must-sees in Leitrim and Longford.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cathy Lee
@conversingcathy
cathy@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'
58,912  115
2
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
50,533  321
3
Irish climate scientists are warning that the drought in Dublin is far from over
48,376  55
Fora
1
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
2,017  0
2
A Dunnes worker who claimed she was sacked because of her disability has won €30,000
833  0
3
The family that brought Poundworld to Ireland has swooped to buy what's left of the UK chain
259  0
The42
1
'There wouldn't be much to bring us out of retirement, but this definitely would'
42,698  20
2
'You can recognise some of the handwriting': Donoghue admits he gets 'regular' letters
30,442  21
3
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
23,151  52
DailyEdge
1
7 trends that need to sweep Dublin now that doughnuts are on the way out
8,086  0
2
Here's everything we know about Christina Aguilera's top secret gig at the 3 Arena last night
5,938  2
3
Logan Paul revealed that he wants to fight Conor McGregor
5,565  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
HSE
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Fianna Fáil tweet about HSE being on crack 'not representative of party policy'
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
GARDAí
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie