Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Monday 6 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
Marlay House
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of a fortnight, along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown

1. Cabinteely House

This 18th-century country house was originally owned by Robert Nugent.

The revolutionary figure and Cumann na nGaedheal TD Joseph McGrath was a resident as he served in Dáil Eireann.

Visitors can explore the history of the house and gardens on their tour.

Amenities: Wheelchair access is limited and on request. There is free parking and a café on site.

Opening hours and costs: Tours are FREE and available on Wednesday and Sunday, from 1-5pm with the last tour at 4pm.

shutterstock_1086085592 Cabinteely House Source: Shutterstock/Prakashchandra Prajapati

2. The Oratory, Dún Laoghaire

The oratory here explores Celtic revival art, completed during the first half of the 20th century.

The work was produced by Sister Concepta Lynch and there is a video presentation on site.

Amenities: The oratory is fully wheelchair accessible, and there is parking on the street. There is a children’s playground nearby as well as cafés.

Opening hours and costs: Tours are available for FREE on Wednesday and weekends from 1-5pm with the last tour at 4pm.

The Oratory The Oratory

3. Deansgrange Cemetery Military History Tour

Here visitors can view the graves of military men who fought in the 1916 Rising and World War I and II.

Cemetery staff will answer questions as visitors explore the area.

Groups are advised to book in advance.

Amenities: The tour is fully wheelchair accessible, there is free parking and a café on site.

Opening hours and costs: The tour is FREE and open Tuesday at 2pm, leaving from the entrance. 

Deansgrange Military History Deansgrange

4. Marlay House, Rathfarnham

This 18th-century country house was purchased in 1764 by David La Touche of French Huguenot origin.

Originally named The Grange, La Touche decided to rename it Marlay.

Marlay was sold in 1864 to Robert Tedcastle, a well-known Dublin coal merchant who lived there until 1925.

Amenities: Wheelchair access is limited and on request. There is free parking and a café on site.

Opening hours and costs: Tours take place between 11am-2pm

shutterstock_182048726 Marlay Source: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

5. The Metals, Dalkey

This historic pathway links the quarry in Dalkey to the harbour works in Dún Laoghaire.

Over 600,000 tonnes of stone was dragged by horse along a railway to create the large town of Dún Laoghaire.

A local historian guides the tour here along the walkway as visitors hear about the industrial history of the area.

Amenities: The walkway is wheelchair accessible. Parking is available on the street and there are cafés along the walkway.

Opening hours and costs: The FREE guided tour will take place on Tuesday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. 

The Metals The Metals

Thanks to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council heritage events office for recommendations.

TOMORROW: Top 5 must-sees in Fingal, Dublin and Galway.

