This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toyota recalls more than 2 million hybrid vehicles over fault that could lead to car crashes

The latest recall affects several models of Toyota’s Prius and Auris hybrid vehicles produced between October 2008 and November 2014.

By AFP Friday 5 Oct 2018, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago 4,697 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4269653
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TOYOTA HAS RECALLED over 2.4 million hybrid vehicles over concerns about a fault that could cause crashes.

It comes just a month after the Japanese manufacturer recalled over a million hybrid cars after uncovering a technical problem that could cause fires.

The latest recall affects several models of Toyota’s Prius and Auris hybrid vehicles produced between October 2008 and November 2014, with more than a million of the affected cars in Japan.

Another 830,000 are in North America, 290,000 are in Europe, 3,000 are in China, and the rest are in other parts of the world.

In a statement, Toyota said the cars involved in the recall had already been involved in previous recalls in 2014 and 2015, but “the remedy conducted then did not anticipate the new condition identified in this recall”.

The problem identified arises when the cars fail to enter “failsafe driving mode as intended”.

“If this occurs, the vehicle could lose power and stall,” the company said.

“While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash.”

Japan’s transport ministry said Toyota had reported three malfunctions locally related to the issue, but no accidents.

Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid petrol-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.

In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37 million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Teenager who was 26 weeks pregnant thought she 'was getting chubby' before giving birth in kitchen
    50,053  48
    2
    		Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    42,335  51
    3
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    38,959  9
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port's move to introduce random drug testing for veteran staff has been slapped down
    367  0
    2
    		'My accountant said I should get a 9-5 job - that made me more determined to make it work'
    285  0
    3
    		Low VAT rates may be divisive now, but looser EU rules could open a whole new can of worms
    239  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    27,918  49
    2
    		O'Neill 'surprised' by report claiming Declan Rice has chosen England
    24,279  61
    3
    		All-Ireland winning minor boss Keane set to become Kerry's new senior manager
    20,864  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kim Kardashian apologised for glorifying anorexia because she had nothing left to hide behind
    6,834  0
    2
    		Skin Deep: This single hair product has changed my hair life
    4,724  0
    3
    		Right, we need to see the Gogglebox Cabra Girls watching every single episode of First Dates Ireland
    4,509  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    HSE
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Vast majority of people believe that the HSE does not place enough focus on mental health services
    Dr Peter Boylan appointed to assist HSE as it prepares to provide abortion services
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    RUSSIA
    'Spy mania': West accuses Russia of global hacking conspiracy
    'Spy mania': West accuses Russia of global hacking conspiracy
    Netherlands expels 'Russian agents' after foiling cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog
    UK accuses Russian spies of 'reckless' global cyber attacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie