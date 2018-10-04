Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

A Star is Born

What we know

It’s one of this year’s biggest movies – Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut and the third version of this film. He stars alongside Lady Gaga, and plays a hugely popular musician who falls in love with a young woman he hears singing in a drag bar.

What the critics say

“The film doesn’t necessarily shy away from the old-fashioned melodrama at the heart of its premise so much as it grounds it in human relationships that ring true, be it the whirlwind romance between Jack and Ally or the dynamics between the movie’s protagonists and the people around them (friends, family, employees).” - Screen Rant

“The new “Star Is Born” is a total emotional knockout, but it’s also a movie that gets you to believe, at every step, in the complicated rapture of the story it’s telling.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Venom

What we know

In this origin story that’s a Spidre-Man spin-off, Tom Hardy plays the titular Marvel character, who is created after a man bonds with an alien to become an anti-hero.

What the critics say

Significant chunks of #Venom don’t work *at all* but there is some serious charm to the Eddie/Venom relationship. Not sure I had the intended reactions to some scenes but fun is fun - even when it’s totally ridiculous, right? It’s too bad they didn’t go for the R rating though. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 2, 2018 Source: Perri Nemiroff /Twitter

#Venom wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was going to be. Tom Hardy is and always will be a great actor, and I laughed a lot — but I’m not sure whether that was intentional or not. Post-credit scene is 🔥 — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) October 2, 2018 Source: Beatrice Verhoeven /Twitter

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: None yet

Blindspotting

What we know

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal play best friends Collin and Miles, who experience life in different ways due to their backgrounds and colour. When Collin witnesses a police shooting, it makes him reflect on himself and Miles’s lives.

What the critics say

“The film gets a lot of its mileage out of how Miles and Collin play against stereotype — Collin’s the one buying green juice at the same corner store Miles buys his loosies; Miles rocks a grill and buys a gun and Collin helps his ex study for her psychology degree.” – Vulture

“This movie, which was written by Mr. Diggs and Mr. Casal, has an energetic-to-the-point-of-boisterous style. Its lively frequency is embedded in the writing, bolstered by Carlos López Estrada’s direction, and kept buoyant by the performers.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

