Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

What we know

In 1993, a teen girl is sent to a gay conversion therapy camp. Directed and written by Desiree Akhavan and based on a book, and starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

What the critics say

“It is more interested in how its characters feel than in what they might symbolize, and in how they grapple with the conflicting demands of faith and desire.” – New York Times

“Chloë Grace Moretz plays Cameron with such tasteful reserve, all blank stares and slightly agape mouth in the face of the most ardent down-is-up doctrine.” – Vulture

What’s it rated?

American Animals

What we know

The true story of a group of US students who get involved in a criminal scam in college.

What the critics say

“And what the film occasionally lacks in character motivation is compensated for by the acting chops of Keoghan (so good as the boy monster in The Killing of the Sacred Deer ) and Peters (Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past ).” – Rolling Stone

"Performed with piss, vinegar and some poignancy by a fractious quartet of bright young things — with the ever-more-intriguing Barry Keoghan first among equals — Layton's crowdpleasing Sundance competition entry is tricked out to the max with lithe structural fillips, flashes of cinematic quotation and formal sleight of hand that gradually reveals a pointed thematic purpose." – Variety

What’s it rated?

Black ’47

What we know

This Irish made is the first feature film about the Irish famine – and it’s a bloody one. Lance Daly directs this story of an Irish Ranger who returns from war only to discover his life as he knew it destroyed and Ireland in the grip of a Famine.

What the critics say

“Daly accepts that and has made no effort to slim his actors down to offensive faux-skeletons. The bodies pile up in the corners. The living, breathing performers invite an indulgence that audiences will surely allow.” – The Irish Times

“ Daly’s restrained, pared-down style is the opposite of flashy exploitation cinema, but watching these bastions of lethally repressive British rule get some overdue comeuppance is similarly stirring.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

