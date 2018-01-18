Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Coco

What we know

The latest Pixar movie tells the story of Miguel, who wants to be a famous musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. The only problem? His family hates music. So he goes on a quest to discover why.

What the critics say

“ Coco is as indebted to Ratatouille as it is to Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, but the combination of sensibilities and the colorful, semi-spooky milieu of the afterlife realm where most of the film is set is not at all unwelcome.” – Vulture

“All in all, Coco is a fantastic addition to the Pixar library with all the heart and emotion of the animation studio’s best offerings, as well as visuals that surpass even the company’s most eye-catching films.” – Screen Rant

What’s it rated?

The Commuter

What we know

Liam Neeson plays a hard-working dad who’s swept up in a deadly con with the promise of thousands of dollars at the end. But when things start getting really bad, he refuses to play ball.

What the critics say

“This is one of those moral conundrums that really only generates suspense if you believe that a working class hero who radiates decency would condemn another person to death for $100,000. Nevertheless, Neeson goes the extra kilometer trying to sell us on the character’s economic desperation as well as his macho pride” – RogerEbert.com

“this is a rare 21st century Neeson film that has him playing with something approaching his own accent (it’s established early on that he’s Irish) and that admits to his advancing years – Mike’s 60, and isn’t afraid to admit it.” – Den of Geek

What’s it rated?

The Post

What we know

Steven Spielberg directs this film about what happened when the Washington Post decided to expose US government lies during the Vietnam War. Meryl Streep plays the publisher Katherine Graham, while Tom Hanks plays editor Ben Bradlee.

What the critics say

“That the film coheres as well as it does is a tribute to the filmmaker’s vision, especially since Mr. Spielberg, recognizing the script’s timeliness, rushed it into production and onto the screen in a mere nine months.” – Wall Street Journal

“The Post celebrates what that means, tapping into an enlightened nostalgia for the glory days of newspapers, but the film also takes you back to a time when the outcome was precarious, and the freedoms we thought we took for granted hung in the balance. Just as they do today.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

