Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Five people charged with murder of transgender prostitute in Paris

Hundreds of sex workers and activists marched in Paris in memory of Vanesa Campos last week

By AFP Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 8:00 AM
35 minutes ago 3,474 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4205352
File photo. Activists held a demonstration last week over the death of Vanesa Campos
Image: Olivier Donnars/SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo. Activists held a demonstration last week over the death of Vanesa Campos
File photo. Activists held a demonstration last week over the death of Vanesa Campos
Image: Olivier Donnars/SIPA USA/PA Images

FIVE PEOPLE WERE charged yesterday with murdering a transgender prostitute who was allegedly trying to stop them robbing her client in a Paris park, a case that has sparked fury amongst LGBT rights groups.

Vanesa Campos, a 36-year-old originally from Peru, was shot dead on the night of 16-17 August in the Bois de Boulogne, a large park on the French capital’s western edge which has been used for years by sex workers.

Eight people were detained last Tuesday in connection with her death and five have now been charged with murder as well as robbery, a legal source said, adding that they had been remanded in custody.

Hundreds of sex workers and activists marched in Paris on Friday in memory of Campos, holding white roses and signs that said “Justice for Vanesa” as they chanted, “Trans murder, the state is complicit”.

LGBT groups have lashed out at an anti-prostitution law which they said had made Campos’ work more dangerous.

Campaign groups including trans rights organisation Acceptess-T are calling for the 2016 law, which criminalises the buying of sex, to be repealed.

Campaigners say it has hit sex workers’ incomes and forced them to work in more isolated locations so that their customers are not seen by the police – exposing them to a greater risk of assault.

Buying a prostitute’s services is punishable with a fine in France of €1,500, rising to €3,750 for repeat offenders.

“The law is 100% responsible for Vanesa’s death,” Acceptess-T leader Giovanna Rincon told AFP at the march on Friday, calling for “real measures to fight transphobia”.

© AFP 2018 

Comments are closed as people have been charged

