No buses and a Luas every half hour - here's how transport is affected by the snow

A STATUS RED weather warning has been issued for all counties in Ireland until 3pm tomorrow.

The government has urged everyone in a red area to be at home from 4pm today until 12 midday tomorrow and to not take chances on the roads.

However, if you absolutely feel like you have to get around, here’s what’s running.

Bus

Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, and school bus services are all cancelled. Some private bus services continued to run: Citylink ran services throughout the morning with the last bus leaving at 12.30pm.

Dublin Bus said:

“Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services on Thursday 1st of March. We apologise for the inconvenience caused however this decision has been made in the interest of safety of our customers and employees.”

Bus Éireann had cancelled services in Leinster and Munster, but has this morning extended that to the whole country.



Rail

Source: Leah Farrell

Rail services will operate with delays until around lunchtime.

Irish Rail says services will operate up to lunchtime with the following exceptions:

All M3 Parkway to Clonsilla/Docklands trains are cancelled

There is no Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services

The 06.30 Carlow to Dublin Heuston is cancelled

Cobh/Midleton: An hourly service is operating

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh: all trains cancelled

Waterford to Limerick Junction: all trains cancelled

The 11.20 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise and 11.25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston are cancelled

There will also b bus transfers between Limerick and Ennis due to a separate local flooding issue.

The final services on all routes are:

Belfast: 12.35hrs Belfast to Dublin Connolly, 13.20hrs Dublin Connolly to Belfast

Sligo: 11.00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly, 11.05 Dublin Connolly to Sligo

Rosslare: 07.50 Rosslare Europort to Dublin Connolly, 09.40 Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort

Waterford: 11.00 Waterford to Dublin Heuston, 10.15 Dublin Heuston to Waterford

Northern Commuter: 13.15 Dublin Pearse to Drogheda, 12.30 Drogheda to Dublin Pearse

Maynooth Commuter: 12.48 Dublin Pearse to Maynooth, 13.40 Maynooth to Dublin Pearse

DART: final services to be confirmed, expected 13.00hrs approx

Cork: 12.00hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork, 11.25hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston

Tralee: 13.20hrs Mallow to Tralee, 13.05hrs Tralee to Cork

Cork Commuter: 13.00hrs Cork to Cobh, 13.15hrs Cork to Meidleton

Limerick: Connecting Limerick to Limerick Junction services to Cork trains

Galway: 11.05 Galway to Dublin Heuston, 13.00 Dublin Heuston to Galway (special)

Westport: 12.45 Dublin Heuston to Westport, 09.45 Westport to Dublin Heuston

Portlaoise/Kildare Commuter: 12.20 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise, 12.25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston

Western Rail Corridor: 10.00hrs Ennis to Galway, 10.30hrs Galway to Ennis

Services are not expected to resume before 12pm on Friday.

Luas

The Luas red and green lines are operating full lines this morning, but at a frequency of one every 30 minutes. Services will stop at midday and the company will update customers on whether or not it will run tomorrow later on.

Air

The runway at Dublin Airport opened earlier, but many flights are cancelled.

“Our snow and ice clearing teams have been working throughout the night in very difficult conditions to keep the runway and airfield clear.

“This continues to be a challenging exercise with our teams working in difficult on the airfield.

“There are cancellations today so please check latest flight information with your airline BEFORE coming to Dublin Airport.’

Compacted snow on the runway at Cork Airport has led to the airport being closed until at least 8am and a number of flights are cancelled

Shannon Airport is fully operational, but is urging people to check with their airline before leaving for the airport.



Seas

All Irish Ferries sailings from Dublin are cancelled today with the exception of the 8.55pm sailing to Holyhead, which is listed as in doubt.