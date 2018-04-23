At least 8 people injured after van drives into pedestrians in Toronto

A VAN RAN over and injured around 10 pedestrians in central Toronto in Canada today, police said.

“Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 – 10 pedestrians struck,” Toronto police wrote on Twitter.

Authorities say the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

They were called to the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East at about 1.27pm local time (6.25pm irish time).

Police said that the driver of the van has been arrested and taken into custody but that as of yet a possible motive is unknown.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

“Reports were that a white van mounted the curb, drove down the sidewalk at southbound Yonge, south of Finch, and struck eight to 10 people possibly, the numbers aren’t confirmed yet,” Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long told Global News.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the incident and Toronto’s transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

There are unconfirmed reports that a number of people may have died in the incident.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

- © AFP 2018 with AP and Cormac Fitzgerald

More to follow…