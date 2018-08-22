This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump accuses ex-lawyer Cohen of making up 'stories' to get plea deal

Trump also said he felt sorry for Paul Manafort.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,578 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195906
Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after making a plea deal.
Image: Bryan Smith via PA
Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after making a plea deal.
Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after making a plea deal.
Image: Bryan Smith via PA

DONALD TRUMP LASHED out at Michael Cohen after his former lawyer implicated him in campaign finance violations, accusing him of making up “stories” in order to get a plea deal.

The president’s longtime lawyer dealt him a bitter political blow yesterday as he admitted to charges in New York that included making illegal campaign contributions — and pointed to the president as a co-conspirator.

At almost the same time, Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of tax and bank fraud by a jury in Virginia.

In his first reaction to the Cohen bombshell, Trump asserted in a series of tweets that his campaign finance violations were “not a crime”.

“Michael Cohen plead (sic) guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime,” he tweeted, adding that “President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!”

Trump contrasted Cohen’s actions with those of Manafort, who he described as “such a brave man”.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family,” Trump wrote. “Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ – make up stories in order to get a ‘deal.’”

“A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote, referring to the counts on which the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

He did not have similarly kind words for his ex-attorney.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump wrote.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back over image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    90,740  97
    2
    		The Lidl looted during the snow has suffered a large robbery weeks before grand reopening
    67,700  0
    3
    		Woman awarded €8,000 after being sacked for not being pushy enough with customers
    51,741  43
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    1,646  0
    2
    		These counties have seen the biggest decline in pubs over a decade
    502  0
    3
    		'The best advice? You can't keep both feet on the ground and kick ass at the same time'
    349  0
    The42
    1
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    40,534  10
    2
    		Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    34,772  19
    3
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    27,822  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2018
    63,739  88
    2
    		Britney Spears was spotted doing a bit of shopping in the Swords Pavilions today
    27,168  0
    3
    		Kendall Jenner has mightily pissed off her fellow models for an entitled comment she made
    9,008  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HIGH COURT
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    Civil servant fighting compulsory retirement at 65 takes case to the High Court
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    Measles transmitted in Dublin houses with 'poor vaccine uptake'
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie