Trump accuses ex-lawyer Cohen of making up 'stories' to get plea deal

DONALD TRUMP LASHED out at Michael Cohen after his former lawyer implicated him in campaign finance violations, accusing him of making up “stories” in order to get a plea deal.

The president’s longtime lawyer dealt him a bitter political blow yesterday as he admitted to charges in New York that included making illegal campaign contributions — and pointed to the president as a co-conspirator.

At almost the same time, Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of tax and bank fraud by a jury in Virginia.

In his first reaction to the Cohen bombshell, Trump asserted in a series of tweets that his campaign finance violations were “not a crime”.

“Michael Cohen plead (sic) guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime,” he tweeted, adding that “President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!”

Trump contrasted Cohen’s actions with those of Manafort, who he described as “such a brave man”.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family,” Trump wrote. “Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ – make up stories in order to get a ‘deal.’”

“A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote, referring to the counts on which the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

He did not have similarly kind words for his ex-attorney.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump wrote.