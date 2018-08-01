This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 August, 2018
'Stop this rigged Witch-hunt right now': Trump calls for Russia probe to be scrapped

The comments sparked allegations that Trump is publicly attempting to pervert justice.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 5:49 PM
6 minutes ago 414 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4159579
Image: Evan Vucci
Image: Evan Vucci

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has urged his attorney general to end the high-profile investigation into Russian election meddling that has ensnared key members of his presidential campaign and cast a long shadow over his White House.

In a series of tweets that quickly sparked accusations that Trump is publicly attempting to pervert justice, the Republican leader decried the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller as “a disgrace” to the country.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump said.

Trump, along with allies in conservative media, has launched a long PR campaign against the Mueller probe, which he claims is biased and pursuing erroneous claims of collusion between his campaign team and Moscow.

trump-1 Source: Twitter

“Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX,” the president said today.

Mueller – a former FBI director – is investigating whether Moscow tried to sway the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign aided or abetted Russia, or tried to cover up the conspiracy.

He has so far lodged dozens of indictments, including those of suspected Russian hackers, and secured guilty pleas from at least three Trump aides charged with conspiracy and lying to investigators.

This was Trump’s most direct demand yet that Sessions, who infuriated the president by recusing himself from the investigation, intervene to end the probe.

“The President of the United States just called on his Attorney General to put an end to an investigation in which the President, his family and campaign may be implicated,” complained Democratic congressman Adam Schiff.

“This is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight. America must never accept it.”

Even Trump’s allies questioned the demand.

“I’ve said all along I see no evidence of collusion. But if anyone helped Russia to hack/steal they deserve justice,” said Republican operative Ari Fleischer.

Let Mueller finish his job. Neither POTUS nor Sessions should interfere. After all, nothing will help Trump more than Mueller concluding there is no crime.

In the courtroom

Trump’s latest Twitter tirade came on the second day of the trial of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on bank and tax fraud charges that stemmed from the probe but were not directly related to his time on the campaign.

Trump tweeted today that Manafort “worked for me for a very short period of time” but sought to defend his former aide’s bona fides.

“Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders,” he said.

Manafort served as Trump’s campaign chief from May to August 2016 and the president asked: “why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation.”

These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax!

Manafort’s trial opened yesterday with prosecutors accusing him of hiding from US tax authorities millions of dollars from past lobbying work for the pro-Russia president of Ukraine, and failing to report his foreign bank accounts.

In a further tweet, Trump suggested Manafort has been harshly mistreated.

reagan-dole-1 Source: Twitter

Manafort is scheduled to go on trial in September on separate charges brought by Mueller of conspiracy, money laundering and failing to register as an agent of a foreign government.

© AFP 2018 

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

