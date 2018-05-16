  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump values Doonbeg golf resort at between $25 million and $50 million

Trump also reports $14,184,974 in “golf related revenue” from the course.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 16 May 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 6,432 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4017626
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/Pa Wire
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson/Pa Wire

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump had valued his Doonbeg Golf resort at between $25 and $50 million, in his latest financial disclosure to the US Office of Government Ethics.

In the disclosure, Trump also reports $14,184,974 in “golf related revenue” from the course.

Trump acquired the resort in 2014 for around €8.7 million. It was valued at €23 million by the businessman just one year later in financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump resigned as director of the two Irish companies that own and operate the resort before he was sworn in a president.

Doonbeg was the source of some controversy in March after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made a joke that he had intervened in a planning application for the president in relation to the course when he was Minister for Tourism.

Documents

In the documents, Trump also formally disclosed that he reimbursed his personal attorney more than $100,000 last year, apparently in connection with the payment of hush money to a porn star.

The disclosures do not specify the reason for the payments to Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had a tryst with Trump in 2006 while he was married.

The president denies the affair, and initially denied all knowledge of the payment, which Cohen has acknowledged was intended to stop her from going public with the allegations.

Trump’s claim began to unravel early this month, however, after Rudy Giuliani, a new member of the president’s legal team, said Trump the president in fact reimbursed Cohen for the payments to Daniels.

A footnote to disclosures submitted to the Office of Government Ethics said Cohen had incurred “expenses” on Trump’s behalf in 2016 of between $100,001 and $250,000.

“Mr Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr Trump fully reimbursed Mr Cohen in 2017,” it said.

Clifford is suing to be released from the hush agreement, claiming it is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Cohen, meanwhile, now finds himself under investigation by federal prosecutors, who seized reams of evidence in raids on his home and office last month, but have not revealed what crimes he is accused of.

He also stands accused of seeking to cash in on his proximity to the president, after it emerged he received millions of dollars from a Russian oligarch and major corporations seeking access to the administration.

The financial documents published today also offered a glimpse of the performance of two of Trump’s flagship hotels: the Trump International Hotel in Washington – which has attracted crowds of lobbyists, lawmakers and foreign governments with business before the federal government, and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, dubbed the “Winter White House”.

Trump’s hotel in the US capital, which opened in late 2016, took in $40.4 million during 2017 while the Florida resort had revenues of $25.1 million last year.

A prior disclosure made last year covered a 16-month period and showed $37.3 million in revenues for Mar-a-Lago.

With reporting from  © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
99,085  391
2
Here are the best and worst beaches in Ireland to go swimming
80,503  36
3
Brexit - UK seeking previously unthought of 'third way' around the Northern Ireland customs border impasse
37,414  79
Fora
1
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
951  0
2
As the makers of Bulmers struggle to sell cider, its craft beer business is booming
317  0
3
An Applegreen bigwig says blocking rivals' growth plans is just 'part of the business'
212  0
The42
1
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
39,595  158
2
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
32,371  9
3
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
20,712  48
DailyEdge
1
John Cena said he still wants to marry ex-fiancée Nikki Bella and her response was pretty awkward
9,266  0
2
This pro-life group tried to create a video to disparage a pro-choice LGBTQ group, but it sorta backfired
5,573  9
3
This exchange between Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry gave American Idol viewers the creeps
5,504  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
HSE
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
HEALTH
Expert leading CervicalCheck inquiry concerned about 'fevered atmosphere'
Expert leading CervicalCheck inquiry concerned about 'fevered atmosphere'
'They found out she was dead so just filed it away': Daughter of woman who died in cervical smear scandal
HSE says 18 women affected by CervicalCheck controversy have died
GARDAí
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
Charlie Flanagan says data from airlines will be 'invaluable' in combating terrorism

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie