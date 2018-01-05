Trump says book about his administration is 'full of lies', calls Bannon 'Sloppy Steve'

Newspapers respond to some of the excerpts from the book.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has dismissed an upcoming book on his campaign and administration as “full of lies” and invented sources, after unsuccessfully attempting to block its release.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist,” Trump tweeted in reference to Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” Trump wrote.

It was unclear to whom Trump was referring, with possibilities including Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, and Steve Rubin, the president of Henry Holt and Company, which is publishing Wolff’s book.

The book quotes key Trump aides, including Bannon, expressing serious doubt about his fitness for office.

Trump has been enraged by the betrayal by Bannon — a man who engineered the New York real estate mogul’s link to the nationalist far right and helped create a pro-Trump media ecosystem.

After Trump instructed his lawyers to try to block the release of the book, the publishers responded by moving the release date up by four days to today.

