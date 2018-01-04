  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Turkey religious affairs state agency under fire for saying girls as young as nine could marry

The agency reportedly made the statement in a post on its website, which has since been removed.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 3:30 PM
4 hours ago 7,510 Views 102 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3781317
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

TURKEY’S RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS state agency came under heavy criticism today from the main opposition party after it reportedly said girls as young as nine could marry under Islamic law.

The Diyanet religious affairs directorate said on Tuesday the minimum age for girls to marry was nine, while for boys it was 12, according to Turkish media including Hurriyet daily, quoting the agency’s official website.

The post, which took the form of an explanatory statement on Islamic law, has since been taken down, after a backlash from the opposition and women’s rights groups.

The head of the High Commission of Religious Affairs Ekrem Keles today told Hurriyet that the earliest age for a girl to marry is 17 and 18 for a boy.

“Forget a nine or a 10 year old child marrying, a child at 15 should not marry and should not be married,” he said.

The legal age to get married in Turkey is 18.

But Turkish law says that in an extraordinary circumstance, a judge can give permission for a male and female aged 16 to marry.

The controversy touched a nerve in Turkey, where child marriages are not uncommon and the fight continues to raise girls’ level of education.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Gaye Usluer accused the government of being “more interested in how to marry children at a young age when there needs to be talk on children’s education, health”.

Meanwhile CHP lawmaker Murat Bakan on Twitter said child marriages “violates children’s rights, women’s rights and human rights”, adding that the party had called for a parliamentary investigation into child marriages.

Women’s rights groups also criticised the agency, which is similar to a religious affairs ministry, accusing it of trying to legitimise child abuse and urging Diyanet to “get their hands off our children”.

The ministry said it had “never and will never approve early marriages” in a statement, saying it was only defining Islamic law.

“Forcing girls to marry before psychological and biological maturity, and before they obtain the responsibility to become a mother and form a family is not compatible with Islam which says will and consent are conditions for marriage,” it added.

Women’s groups as well as Usluer raised concern over Diyanet’s move coming after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a controversial law in November allowing state-approved clerics to conduct marriage ceremonies.

“When we said ‘if you give muftis (clerics employed by Diyanet) the power to conduct marriages, the issue of child brides will increase’, this is what we meant,” she said, according to CHP’s website.

Opponents often claim that Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party are attacking the republic’s secular foundations, claims dismissed by the government.

In 2016, the government was forced to throw out a bill that could have pardoned men convicted of child-sex assault after a public outcry.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Nearly 500 people on trial today for plotting Turkey coup – but the main suspect remains in US

Read: Trump’s former security advisor ‘held talks to deport a Turkish man in exchange for $15 million’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (102)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
81,057  233
2
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
57,025  263
3
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
44,570  84
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
478  0
2
'I was bleeding heavily while blacking out. I thought I was dying'
116  0
3
IDA boss: We want finance firms to set up in the midlands once they have a Dublin base
104  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
33,466  57
2
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
22,105  67
3
Offaly miss late chances to win as Colm Basquel fires 1-6 for Dublin in draw
15,160  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
Theresa Mannion's report on the weather in Galway was interrupted by a lad wrapped up in an American flag
22,710  2
2
Only 90s Kids Can Pass This Extremely Simple Quiz
17,366  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,043  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
Investigation launched after life-saving defibrillator 'smashed' on Limerick street
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie